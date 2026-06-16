Search continues for missing Towson student after disappearance in Potomac River near Great Falls

Rescue crews from multiple agencies are continuing their search for a Towson University student who disappeared while swimming in the Potomac River near Great Falls over the weekend.

According to CBS News, 20-year-old Nazir Bell went missing Sunday evening while swimming with friends near Billy Goat Trail A and Sandy Landing, a popular recreation area along the Potomac River. Officials said Bell became separated from the group and is presumed to have drowned.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer told CBS News that Bell had reportedly been attempting to swim across the river when he called out to friends for help before disappearing beneath the water.

“Apparently, this young man had been swimming across and called out for his friends for help and then disappeared under the water,” Piringer said.

Emergency responders launched a large-scale search on Sunday, using boats, aircraft and ground crews to comb the area around Bell’s last known location south of Sandy Landing. The initial search was later suspended, but officials resumed operations Monday with additional resources.

CBS News reported that search teams returned to the area near Great Falls with swift-water rescue boats and assistance from the U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 helicopter. Authorities said the search is expected to continue.

The Potomac River near Great Falls is widely considered one of the most dangerous stretches of water in the region because of its strong currents, submerged hazards, and rapidly changing conditions. Experienced kayakers familiar with the area told CBS News that fatalities occur there nearly every year despite repeated safety warnings.

Bell had recently completed his freshman year at Towson University. His disappearance has left family members and members of the university community searching for answers.

Speaking to CBS News, Bell’s mother recalled their final conversation before he left with friends.

“He went out with his friends, and he told me he was going to Virginia,” she said. “I didn’t know that yesterday was going to be my last day.”

Community members have also expressed support for Bell’s family as the search continues.

“I can’t imagine what his family is going through,” Shalanda Freeman told CBS Baltimore. “Keep holding on for hope and know that God is with them.”

The search comes during a difficult period for the Towson University community. Less than two weeks earlier, another student, 22-year-old Nasir Majied, was fatally shot in Baltimore County. Police are still investigating that case and have not announced any arrests.