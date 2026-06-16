Mystikal sentenced to 20 years in prison related to 2022 rape case

New Orleans rapper Mystikal was sentenced to two decades behind bars on Tuesday after previously pleading guilty to third-degree rape charges for raping a woman at his home in 2022.

The 55-year-old rapper, born Michael Tyler, was arrested in 2022 on first-degree rape charges and false imprisonment. The victim, who appeared in court during his sentencing on Tuesday, asked for the maximum sentence, according to WBRZ. The woman told the court that the rapper “choked her, pulled braids out of her hair and forcibly raped her.”

“If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence,” Mystikal told the courtroom.

Also Read:Rapper Mystikal pleads guilty to sexual assault charges linked to 2022 arrest

He faced a life sentence if he were convicted on the original charges, including first-degree rape, simple criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, simple robbery, and false imprisonment in the assault.

Best known for singles “The Man Right Chea,” “Shake Ya Ass” and “Danger (Been So Long),” the rapper’s later career has found him in and out of jail for sex crimes. In 2004, he was sentenced to six years in state prison after pleading guilty to a 2003 incident in which he and two bodyguards forced his hairstylist to perform oral sex and accused her of stealing $80,000 in checks. He avoided serving a life sentence in the case.

In 2012, he was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic abuse charge involving his then-partner and served nine days in jail. He then served 81 days in jail for a probation violation related to his 2004 sentence. In 2017, he turned himself in on a rape charge and was held on a $3 million bond until 2019, when he was released. The charges related to that case were ultimately dropped.