TDCJ fires parole supervisor Donna Robinson over Facebook comments on Karmelo Anthony case

A Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) parole supervisor has been fired after posting viral Facebook comments regarding the high-profile murder sentencing of 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony. The supervisor expressed explicit bias and indifference to the victim’s family.

According to audacy.com KRLD News, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) confirmed the termination of the employee, identified as Donna Robinson, on Friday following an internal review of her public statements.

The termination followed the recent sentencing of 19-year-old Karmelo Anthony in Collin County, Texas.

(Photo credit: Help Karmelo Official Fund)

Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison after a jury convicted him of murdering 17-year-old Austin Metcalf by stabbing him during a Frisco high school track meet in April 2025.

In her viral Facebook post, Robinson wrote that Anthony would be protected in prison, expressed indifference to the victim’s family, and stated she was glad they did not have to bury another Black child. Her commentary quickly drew widespread public outrage.

The TDCJ administration emphasized that impartiality is a non-negotiable requirement for state parole employees. A department spokeswoman released an official statement defining the agency’s position.

“These statements are incompatible with TDCJ policy and values. They demonstrate bias and a lack of the impartiality essential to the fair administration of justice in Texas. Discriminatory or inflammatory conduct that erodes public confidence in the criminal justice system will not be tolerated,” the spokeswoman added.



The underlying criminal case had already attracted intense regional focus. Prosecutors argued that Anthony escalated an altercation under a rival sports team’s tent, leading to the death of Metcalf. The jury ultimately rejected Anthony’s claims of self-defense after less than three hours of deliberation.

This decisive firing underscores the growing legal and professional expectations for public trust and neutrality among corrections officials.