Black reality TV stars who’ve impacted the culture (and deserve their flowers)

Whether you love it or hate it, reality television has left its mark on pop culture. From guilty pleasure shows like “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Potomac” to addictive competitions like “Love Island USA” and “Big Brother” to controversial yet heavily viewed shows like “Bad Girls Club” and “Baddies,” the reality of reality TV is it has ingrained itself in the fabric of the culture. From the iconic one-liners that live forever in our group chats to the unscripted moments that spark national conversations about race, beauty, and respect, Black reality stars have been doing the heavy lifting of this genre for two decades, often without the credit.

“People relate to us because they experience what we experience,” “Love Island USA” season 6 alum JaNa Craig recently told Cosmopolitan. “We’re just doing it in front of a camera.”

So, this week, when Cosmopolitan published an article spotlighting the stardom of breakout reality TV participants, social media users were quick to call out the names that the article failed to mention. In addition to Craig, Olandria Carthen, Ciara Miller, Serena Page, Tiffany “New York” Pollard and Bob the Drag Queen, these are the Black reality stars who earned a permanent seat in the cultural hall of fame.

Nene Leakes – “Real Housewives of Atlanta“

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET) – Credit: Photo Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Phaedra Parks –”Real Housewives of Atlanta“

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Porsha Williams – “Real Housewives of Atlanta“

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 05: Porsha Williams attends CultureCon 2025 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 05, 2025 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo John Nacion / Getty Images

Tamar Braxton – “Braxton Famiy Values” (now: “The Braxtons”)“

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE) – Credit: Photo Erika Goldring / Getty Images

“The Cookout” alliance – “Big Brother” season 23

“Big Brother” contestants (clockwise, from upper left) Azah Awasum, Derek-Frazier, Hannah-Chaddha, Xavier Prather, Tiffany Mitchell and Kyland Young, the show’s Season 23 final six and members of The Cookout alliance, are shown. (Photo: CBS)

Omarosa Manigault-Stallworth – “The Apprentice“

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 19: Omarosa Manigault Newman attends the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 19, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

Karen Huger –”Real Housewives of Potomac”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 05: Karen Huger poses in the IMDb portrait studio at the 2026 GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb) – Credit: Photo Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Tami Roman – “Basketball Wives”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: Tami Roman attends BET+ “Haus of Vicious” S2 Los Angeles Premiere at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on September 17, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET+) – Credit: Photo Robin L Marshall / Getty Images

Jackie Christie –”Basketball Wives“

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 02: Jackie Christie attends the Basketball Wives LA Season 12 Premiere Tea Party at Hubble Studio on May 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for VH1) – Credit: Photo Leon Bennett / Getty Images

Joseline Hernandez – “Love and Hip Hop”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 16: Television personality Joseline Hernandez attends Joseline’s Cabaret Las Vegas premiere screening at AMC Town Square 18 on January 16, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The Zeus Network) – Credit: Photo Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

Cardi B – “Love and Hip Hop”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 04: Cardi B attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) – Credit: Photo Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Joe Budden – “Love & Hip Hop”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: Joe Budden attends WWE RAW LIVE ON NETFLIX at Barclays Center on August 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix) – Credit: Photo Noam Galai / Getty Images

Ray J – “Love and Hip Hop”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 30: Ray J attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Rachel Lindsay – “The Bachelorette“