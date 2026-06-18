Chelsea B. and Protect Our Piece are stitching the power of Black culture into an archive

One thing Black communities have always known how to do is take matters into their own hands. And at a time when certain groups are literally trying to rewrite history — scrubbing official websites and gutting museums — the “Protect Our Piece” initiative is doing the quiet, necessary work of ensuring Black history and culture are documented and preserved, just like our grandmothers used plastic to protect their “good furniture.”

“For generations, the plastic-covered couch has been part of our homes,” the project’s website reads. “Now, we’re turning it into a symbol of protection to ensure Black culture isn’t erased.”



Protect Our Piece is a living archive created by BarkleyOKRP’s Black Employee Resource Group, “The Hub,” committed to protecting the many layers of Black culture through art and storytelling. In collaboration with Chicago-based artist Chelsea Billingsley (known as Chelsea B.)—whose viral creative looks masterfully blend streetwear, crochet, and cultural storytelling—the project introduced its first archival piece: a couch celebrating the elements of culture that Black communities have spent generations defending, preserving, and passing down.

“It is so important to archive these types of artworks, or moments, or pieces, because this is legacy. People talk about memory and history, and, sure, we’ll pass those on, but our existence lives in the memories that are in the archives,” Billingsley told theGrio. “Because when we go on, that is what will be left behind, the remnants of what we created, what we touched, we thought about, what we spoke about, and the more we continue to document that, we continue to live on, and we get to continue to refocus black culture at it at its at its finest.”

For its debut, Chelsea B. worked with the archive to create a custom couch that stitches together various layers of Black culture, as well as a piece of her own family legacy. In an exclusive conversation with theGrio, Billingsley explained how her creative process for the piece began with the simple question: ” What is a piece that I protect?” That led her to a blanket her late great-grandmother crocheted for her before she was even born.

“My great-grandmother was the only other person in my family, on my mom’s side, who crocheted, and she sadly passed away about two years before I was born. So I never got to meet her,” she shared. “When the opportunity came, I was like, ‘wow, the piece that I protect on a daily [basis], that has been with me physically has been this blanket that she left me.’”

She continued: “So I joke and say that this was the first and last gift that she never gifted me, and I wanted to just showcase that in this work, because this is a piece of my Black culture. This is a piece of my Black history.”

Reengineering the blanket stitch for the couch design, the Chicago-based artist stitched words to represent pieces of our culture and communities worth protecting, from HBCUs to Black joy, Black stories to AAVE, Black-owned businesses, Black media, banned Black books, and the Black vote. And though it may not be woven into the fabric of the couch, Chelsea explained how this project, like most of her work, is intended to protect the skill of crochet and reintroduce the breadth of her artististry.

“It felt like a no-brainer. It felt very aligned for me when I’m developing my work. It’s very much rooted in just black culture, my black experience, and then utilizing the skill of crochet to shift, it was also a way for people to learn about the other ways I want to showcase crochet,” she explained.

Though she’s gone viral for creative use of crochet in fashion, Chelsea says she is an artist first:

“I’m an artist, but I’m also, I also feel that I am a creative culture shifter within the textile and fiber art space. I want to continue innovating and show people that the skill can go beyond just clothing or a blanket. We can really do something creative with it.”

Her crochet couch design will live on as an archival piece that will reportedly be a part of forthcoming traveling installations, according to Protect Our Piece. And just as the artist reflected on what she’s protecting during her creative process, the initiative’s website invites visitors to share what they want to protect, adding an intentional, community-driven layer to the archive.

“For me, I am protecting black curiosity, black joy, a creative perspective on culture,” Billingsley reflected with theGrio. “But most of all, I am protecting my inner child and the collaboration that we are doing right now.”

So, beyond protecting your peace, what are you protecting this Juneteenth?