Mariah Carey to guest star on final season of ‘The Proud Family’ reboot

After 23 years, Mariah Carey will rejoin the cast of “The Proud Family” in the show’s reboot.

The legendary singer-songwriter is making a return to “The Proud Family” spinoff more than two decades after she first starred in the original series, which aired from 2001 to 2005. Carey made a guest appearance on the show in 2003, playing herself in an episode where she takes her pet monkey, Francois, to Trudy Proud’s (Paula Jai Parker) veterinary clinic, and he is mixed up with Oscar Proud’s (Tommy Davidson) monkey, Mr. Chips.

Bruce W. Smith’s series, “The Proud Family,” followed the life of Los Angeles teenage girl Penny Proud and her close-knit but chaotic family and friends. Black Hollywood was always woven into the show, from Solange Knowles and Destiny’s Child singing its theme song to stars like Alicia Keys, Kobe Bryant, and Mos Def making guest appearances.

The spinoff series, “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” premiered in 2022 and announced on Wednesday (June 17) that it will release its fourth and final season in July. In the current Disney+ series, Kyla Pratt reprises her role as Penny, and is joined by other original cast members like Parker as Trudy, Davidson as Oscar, Jo Marie Payton as Sugar Mama, and Cedric the Entertainer as Bobby Proud.

Similar to the original series, the spinoff has welcomed several celebrity guest stars, including Lena Waithe, Gabrielle Union, and Sanaa Lathan. In addition to Carey, the upcoming season will also feature guest stars Romany Malco, Chloe Bailey, Lorraine Toussaint, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo, Kym Whitley, Dee Nasty, Adele Givens, Ali Wong, JB Smoove, and Lashana Lynch, as well as Anthony Anderson and Tiffany Haddish in their recurring roles.

Though the reboot is coming to an end, the animated series is not finished making spinoffs. Later this year, Disney+ will release a “song-filled, stop motion” holiday special called “A Proud Family Wizmas.”