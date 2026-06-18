Producer Tay Keith found dead at 29

Grammy-nominated hip hop producer Tay Keith has died at age 29.

Police found the producer, who has made songs for Drake, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, Cardi B, Sexyy Redd, and more, dead in his apartment in Nashville on Thursday afternoon (June 18) after conducting a wellness check.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said in a statement that it does not suspect foul play as the cause of the artist’s, whose real name is Brytavious Chambers, death, and that autopsy results are pending.

No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy nominated record producer Tay Keith. He was found dead in his Martin St apt this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 18, 2026

Known for his producer tag, “Tay Keith f–k these n—-s up,” Chambers helped define the sound of the last decade with songs like Travis Scott and Drake’s “Sicko Mode,” released in 2018. He was still a student at Middle Tennessee State University when he produced the track, which earned him a Grammy nomination at 23 years old.

Chambers was born in Memphis, Tenn., and began posting his music online as a teenager. He met BlocBoy JB at age 14 and began making music with him, eventually ascending further into the Memphis rap scene, going on to produce the mixtape, “F–k Everybody,” for Blac Youngsta in 2015, which broke him into the industry at large.

“I was born into this shit and raised in this shit. Memphis music is all I listened to and all my family listened to,” he told Rolling Stone in 2022, naming artists like Three 6 Mafia, Playa Fly, and 8Ball & MJ as inspirations.

While he was gaining traction in Memphis, he also caught the attention of Drake, whose father is from the city. The two created a long-lasting partnership over the last decade, beginning with singles like “Look Alive” and “Nonstop” to his 2024 diss tracks against Kendrick Lamar, “Family Matters” and “Push Ups.”

Chambers had lost his mother Toya in 2021, honoring her with a post captioned, “My mama gained her wings today gone so soon but fought so long you gone forever live through me yo only son💔 6.6.1979-11.15.2021.”