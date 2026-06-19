Quinta Brunson signs a five-year deal with 20th Television, moving her production company from Warner Bros. to Disney

Quinta Brunson has signed a major five-year overall deal with 20th Television, moving her production banner Fifth Chance Productions from Warner Bros. Television to Disney in the highest-profile showrunner deal of 2026.

According to Deadline reports, she will write, develop, and executive produce across Disney Entertainment Television’s brands and platforms. The move is described as a rare studio switch by a creator at the height of a show’s popularity, with “Abbott Elementary” heading into season six as the number one comedy in young demographics and streaming viewership.

“Quinta is a cultural force and one of the most original and influential storytellers in entertainment today,” said Debra OConnell, Chairman of Disney Entertainment Television. “Through Abbott Elementary, she has redefined the half-hour comedy and built one of television’s most beloved and acclaimed series.”

Brunson will remain as co-showrunner on Abbott Elementary for its entire run, locked in as executive producer for the life of the series. The deal keeps her closely aligned with both the show’s network, ABC, and its co-producing studio, 20th TV, which are both Disney corporate siblings. The shift also comes amid uncertainty at Warner Bros., whose parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, is in the process of being acquired by David Ellison’s Paramount.

“I am so grateful to work alongside Disney, Warner Bros. Television, and 20th Television on Abbott Elementary,” Brunson said. “As we continue to grow and evolve the series, I’m thrilled to officially establish Fifth Chance under the Disney and 20th Television banner.”

“Abbott Elementary” has won four Emmys to date, including two for Brunson, and the show also holds three Golden Globes and a Peabody Award.