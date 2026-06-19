Ivory Coast star Yan Diomande honors late sister while chasing World Cup dream

Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande is emerging as one of the breakout talents of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but behind his rapid rise lies a deeply personal story marked by grief, perseverance and unwavering family support.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the 19-year-old RB Leipzig attacker has become one of the Elephants’ most dangerous offensive weapons after making his senior international debut in October and scoring in each of his first two appearances.

Diomande’s rise comes less than two years after unsuccessful trials with several clubs in the United States and Europe threatened to derail his dream. After leaving Ivory Coast to attend high school in Florida, he had opportunities with MLS sides Charlotte FC and Colorado Rapids, but no deal materialized.

Eventually, he signed with Spanish side Leganés in November 2024 before earning a move to Bundesliga club RB Leipzig seven months later. In his first season in Germany, he registered 12 goals and eight assists, quickly attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

But football success has been accompanied by profound heartbreak.

In a moving letter published by The Players’ Tribune, Diomande paid tribute to his younger sister, Roxane, who died last year at age 15 after, according to the player, someone allegedly put a substance in her drink during a party. The tragedy devastated the teenager, who described football as the one place where he still feels at peace.

“The pitch is the only place that I feel at home anymore,” Diomande wrote. “It’s the place where I feel calm, and I can speak to you.”

He revealed that Roxane had always believed he would become one of the world’s best players, encouraging him throughout years of setbacks and failed trials.

As AFP reported, Diomande said he prefers to take his career “step by step” despite transfer speculation linking him with clubs including Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

Now representing Ivory Coast on football’s biggest stage, Diomande says every goal and every achievement is dedicated to his sister’s memory.

For the young star, the World Cup offers a chance to fulfill the dream they once shared together.

Read Diomande’s full letter to his sister HERE.