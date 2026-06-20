Baltimore’s AFRAM celebrates 50 years of Black culture, music and community

Baltimore’s AFRAM, the largest African American festival on the East Coast, kicked off its three-day 50th anniversary celebration Friday at Druid Hill Park. With opening day falling on Juneteenth and the festival extending through Father’s Day weekend, AFRAM became a multigenerational celebration of Black culture, family and community.

Since its founding in 1976, AFRAM has grown into one of the nation’s largest celebrations of Black culture. The annual festival attracts thousands of attendees to Charm City for live music, food, vendors and community programming, while showcasing Black-owned businesses, artists and organizations.

As AFRAM marks 50 years, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott reflected on the festival’s longevity and the role Black Baltimoreans have played in its success.

“I think people need to understand this. This festival was first held [in] the first year that the federal government recognized Black history,” he told theGrio.

Scott said AFRAM survived multiple threats to its existence, including in the 1990s, early 2000s and during the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the city to hold a virtual festival. He credited generations of Black Baltimore leaders for keeping the event alive and said its future is more secure now that it is part of the city’s budget.

“I don’t care who is the mayor 15, 20 years from now — one thing they will not touch is AFRAM,” Scott said. “AFRAM is Baltimore’s big Black family reunion every year, and it’s something that will be here forever as long as our people know their power within this city.”

Throughout Druid Hill Park on Friday, attendees browsed vendors selling clothing, jewelry, artwork and other goods while food vendors served everything from barbecue and seafood to Caribbean cuisine. The festival’s opening day featured live entertainment, community programming and appearances by local organizations and cultural partners, along with coverage from its official media partner WJZ-TV.

The festival also took time to recognize the people who have helped sustain AFRAM over the years.

Scott honored a Baltimore family that has volunteered with the festival since its inception, highlighting the role volunteers have played in AFRAM’s success over the past five decades.

Later, Scott was joined by his wife, Hana, as Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and first lady Dawn Moore presented him with a gubernatorial citation recognizing AFRAM’s 50-year legacy and his efforts to support the festival during his time in office. East Baltimore native DJ QuickSilva also received a citation recognizing his contributions to Baltimore’s music and cultural landscape.

From left: Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, DJ QuickSilva, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Maryland first lady Dawn Moore and Hana Scott during AFRAM’s opening day Friday at Druid Hill Park in Baltimore. (J.J. McQueen).

Beyond recognizing the people who helped build AFRAM, the festival showcased a mix of local talent and established artists. Baltimore native Mario headlined Friday’s festivities, while Lil Mo, Ultra Naté, Paula Campbell and The Blvck Buttafly were among the performers who took the stage throughout the day.

The celebration continues Saturday with another full day of music and entertainment, headlined by The LOX, Normani, Chloe Bailey, SWV and J Brown, who are also scheduled to take the stage as AFRAM’s 50th anniversary festivities continue through the weekend.