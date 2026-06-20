BET to rebrand iconic ‘ComicView’ with new series hosted by Chris ‘CP’ Powell

One of BET’s more beloved franchises is coming back, with a twist.

“ComicView,” the stand-up comedy series which aired on the network from September 1992 to December 2008, is returning as “ComicView: Rooftop Series” with comedian Chris “CP” Powell as host. The series will debut on Monday, June 30, as the 2026 BET Awards weekend winds down and air 10 episodes, all emanating from a rooftop in Hollywood, California.

According to Variety, each episode will spotlight three different comedians, including Tony Roberts, Ryan Davis, D’Lai and more. The series will also include “celebrity drop-ins and organic viral moments,” per BET.

“I’m super excited to be a part of this iconic brand. It’s an honor to put my name in history as one of the few hosts of ‘ComicView,'” Powell said in a statement. “Growing up in Detroit, we didn’t always have cable, so ‘ComicView’ was my go-to as an aspiring comic. It was my daily chance to experience the greats. And here I am…”

Debuting in 1992, the original “ComicView” served as a launching pad for several notable comedians, including D.L. Hughley, Cedric The Entertainer, Rickey Smiley and Sommore. The series had several hosts during its initial run and later underwent two iterations, one in 2008 titled “Comic View: One Mic Stand” with Kevin Hart as host and another in 2014 with Mike Epps as the host.

“The creative mandate for ‘ComicView: Rooftop Series’ was simple: honor the legacy and let these comedians show exactly what they’ve got,” Angela Aguilera, BET’s SVP of unscripted programming and development, said. “Chris’ CP’ Powell sets the tone from a Hollywood rooftop, and the result is stand-up from comedians that earns every laugh.”

The full list of comedians for the return of “Comic View” include Tony Roberts (Detroit), Ryan Davis (Concord, NC), Darren Fleet (Baltimore), Shuler King (Charlotte), Ian Lara (New York), D’Lai (New Orleans), Amir K (Los Angeles), Tacarra Williams (New York City), Barry Brewer (Chicago), Learnmore (Zimbabwe), Sidney Castillo (Fort Worth), Lance Woods (Bay Area), Ocean Glapion (Los Angeles), Just Nesh (Chicago), Henry Coleman (Memphis), Mario Hodge (Oakland), TBarb (Detroit), Leonard Ouzts (Charlotte), Sweet Baby Kita (Atlanta), Kevin Tate (Detroit), Precious Hall (Dallas), Kelly Kellz (Milwaukee), Michael Turner (Cincinnati), Dominique (DC), Skeet Carter (Philadelphia), Cousin Tierra (Chicago), Blaq Ron (Houston), Darrius Bennet (Austin), Correy Bell (Chicago) and Kalea McNeill (Bay Area).