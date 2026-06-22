‘I’ll never be the same’: Charlotte mother of nine Ronjera Abrahams mourns loss of her husband Carlos one day before Father’s Day

In 2024, Ronjera and Carlos Abrahams fertility story became one of a welcomed miracle for a couple who always found a way. The Abrahams, who previously welcomed three boys between 2011 and 2020, discovered they were pregnant again. However, it wasn’t just with one baby girl as Ronjera had long prayed for. In fact, they were pregnant with multiple children.

Now the Abrahams family is attempting to pick up the pieces left by a shocking family tragedy.

On Monday, Ronjera shared the heartbreaking news that Carlos, her love since they were 17 years old, has passed away.

“To my forever love, my best friend , my husband, words cannot describe the pain that I feel,” she captioned a post on Instagram with a carousel of some of their best moments together. “With a heavy heart , my husband passed away on 6/20/26.. I’ll never be the same..”

She added, “God please just strengthen me even more as i try to navigate life without the man that I’ve been with for 16 years while raising our children..”

The family of nine frequently documented their journey on Instagram, amassing more than 600,000 followers while showcasing how a family of five can adapt when four more blessings are brought into the world. The couple launched a GoFundMe to help with any additional assistance for the babies. Still, as news of Carlos’ death began to spread around the Charlotte area and beyond, donations quickly rose, despite Abrahams not making a public plea to do so.

As of reporting, the GoFundMe has raised more than $40,000.

“Thank you all for your prayers, your love and your support and your kindness,” Ronjera shared in a tearful Instagram post on Monday. “I just wanted to let you guys know that the GoFundMe is real. It is me, I did not get hacked, my husband did pass away.”

A 2025 feature in the Charlotte Observer highlighted how unique the couple’s journey was. Carlos, a Marine who’d later own a Caribbean bar in the West Charlotte area, was stationed in Missouri. When he and Ronjera couldn’t have a courthouse wedding due to timing issues, the two got married in a bar.

For years, the couple navigated the twists and turns life brought their way, meeting each new challenge head-on. Now Ronjera is hopeful God keeps her and her babies covered as they deal with an unimaginable loss.

“He was an amazing person, father and husband,” Ronjera wrote on their family’s GoFundMe page. “His heart was beautiful. We are completely shattered and heartbroken.”