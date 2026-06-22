Latto and her sister Brooke surprised their dad with a brand-new truck for Father’s Day

Latto and her sister Brooke pulled off a full Father’s Day surprise this weekend, gifting their dad a brand-new customized truck with a red bow on the hood.

The rapper shared photos and video on Instagram Sunday alongside a throwback photo as a little girl with her father and sister. As theGrio reported in March, Latto’s “Big Mama” album marked a deeply personal chapter for the rapper, arriving as she was navigating pregnancy, new motherhood, and the public weight that comes with both. TheGrio also covered her postpartum depression admission last month, when she got candid about crashing emotionally after having her daughter and why she refused to slow down regardless.

According to the BET Instagram post, the surprise happened not long after Latto offered listeners a personal look into her relationship with her father on the album, reflecting on the challenges they faced and the impact those challenges had on their bond.

“Some gifts say more than words ever could,” BET wrote in the caption alongside the photos.

The pictures show Latto and Brooke flanking their visibly emotional father next to the lifted, wrapped truck, which appears to be a custom Ram 1500 TRX with an all-black wrap and oversized wheels. Also included in the post was a throwback childhood photo of the three of them pulling faces together by a yellow car, capturing the kind of easy, goofy energy that makes the current-day version of the Latto Father’s Day gift land the way it did. Fans across social media called it a genuine full-circle moment, with many pointing to the album context as what made it more than just a celebrity flex.

Latto became a first-time mother earlier this year with her daughter, who she shares with 21 Savage. She has spoken openly since then about how having her daughter shifted her perspective on family in ways she did not fully anticipate.