‘It ain’t worth it, bro’: Defendants in Foolio killing offer remorse, warnings and final words before sentencing

The four men convicted in the 2024 killing of Jacksonville rapper Foolio have officially been sentenced to life in prison, bringing a close to one of Florida’s most closely watched murder cases.

According to First Coast News, Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy and Rashad Murphy were sentenced Monday in Hillsborough County after being found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones. Under Florida law, a life sentence without the possibility of parole is mandatory for first-degree murder.

Additional sentences were imposed on the men for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder charges, all of which will run concurrently with their life sentences.

Foolio was celebrating his 26th birthday in Tampa on June 23, 2024, when he was fatally shot outside a Holiday Inn hotel. Three other people were injured in the attack. Prosecutors argued that the killing stemmed from an ongoing gang conflict in Jacksonville and said the group began planning the ambush after the rapper advertised his birthday plans on Instagram.

During sentencing, Judge Kimberly Fernandez acknowledged the irreversible consequences of the defendants’ actions.

“These decisions that are made can have unalterable changes that you can’t come back from,” she told the men. “You either end up dead or incarcerated for life. … You gentlemen had much more to offer.”

Several of the defendants addressed the courtroom in emotional remarks.

Sean Gathright, who previously testified during the penalty phase, expressed remorse and offered condolences to Jones’ family. He also delivered a message to young people, saying, “The streets are not the way.”

Isaiah Chance echoed that sentiment while reflecting on how quickly his life changed.

“I was 21 years old facing the death penalty,” Chance said. “Wake up the next morning, I’m facing the death penalty. That’s how quick life can change. It ain’t worth it, bro.”

Davion Murphy also spoke before sentencing, maintaining his innocence but urging members of Generation Z to choose a different path.

“Change your life and do something productive with your life,” he said. “In this predicament, it ain’t worth it.”

Rashad Murphy offered only a brief statement, telling the courtroom, “I love everybody.”

As reported by First Coast News, jurors rejected the death penalty in May and instead recommended life sentences for all four men.