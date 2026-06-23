French broadcaster apologizes after remarks about Jérémy Doku and childbirth draw outrage

French television presenter France Pierron is facing criticism after questioning Belgian soccer star Jérémy Doku’s decision to prioritize the birth of his first child during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, later issuing a public apology amid the backlash.

As reported by People, the controversy began after Pierron argued during a discussion on Channel L’Equipe that participating in the World Cup is a rare opportunity and suggested leaving the tournament for childbirth was difficult to understand.

“It’s truly a special moment, a childhood dream come true. You’re living out a childhood dream, yet you’re going to walk away from it all to attend the birth of your child — a disgusting moment, if you’ll pardon the expression, where the dad is completely useless,” she said. That remark in particular sparked outrage.

Doku, who plays for Belgium and Manchester City, had previously made it clear that family comes first. Speaking to Reuters, the 24-year-old said he intends to be present when his wife, Shireen Doku, gives birth to their first child next month.

“It’s my first child, so I would definitely want to be there,” he said.

The comments ignited debate on social media, with many defending Doku’s decision and criticizing Pierron’s view of fatherhood. According to People, French sports newspaper L’Equipe also distanced itself from the remarks, saying they did not reflect the company’s values.

Pierron later addressed the backlash on X, emphasizing that she had been expressing a personal opinion.

“These remarks commit only me and in no way reflect a collective position,” she wrote. “I understand that they may have shocked, hurt, or wounded some of you, and I am sorry for that.”

The discussion has since evolved into a broader conversation about modern fatherhood and the importance many athletes place on being present for significant family milestones.

Meanwhile, Doku’s immediate focus remains on Belgium’s World Cup campaign. According to People, the winger recently missed a match against Iran because of a respiratory illness, and his status for Belgium’s upcoming game against New Zealand has yet to be determined.