Jalen Brunson to release his first children’s book after leading Knicks to first NBA title since 1973

Jalen Brunson already has plenty of new titles since the Knicks concluded their epic playoff run with the NBA title on June 13. Now the “King of New York” is set to add another one to his growing list: author.

On Tuesday, the NBA Finals MVP announced his first picture book, a children’s book titled “Jalen Plays It All.”

“I’m beyond happy to share that JALEN PLAYS IT ALL, written by me and illustrated by the incredible @neelydaggett, will be released (next year) by Feiwel & Friends,” Brunson began his caption on Instagram.

“This children’s book is a story about discovering that success doesn’t happen overnight. There are mistakes, setbacks, and moments when giving up may feel easier than pushing forward. And while basketball was always at the center of my journey, every sport I played helped build the habits, character, and work ethic that made me who I am.”

The book comes on the heels of Brunson’s playoff triumph with the Knicks, which sparked an epic celebration across the city that lasted for days. At the Knicks’ victory parade, where an estimated two million people took over the streets of Manhattan and the Canyon of Heroes, Brunson took the mic shortly after Mayor Zohran Mamdani and gave a yearbook quote that many New Yorkers and Knicks fans will likely use for generations.

“There’s a lot of people that have a lot of negative stuff to say. There’s a lot of people who have a lot of opinions,” the Knicks captain said at City Hall. “But when you prove them wrong, you don’t have to say sh-t to them. They don’t deserve it.”