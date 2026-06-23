Leslie Jones reflects on ‘SNL,’ stereotypes and being cast as the ‘angry Black woman’

Comedian and actress Leslie Jones is opening up about her experience on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL), saying she was frequently expected to play the stereotypical “angry” Black woman. Speaking during a recent interview, Jones said the recurring character type became frustrating because it limited the range of performances she wanted to bring to the long-running sketch comedy show.

Appearing on the “The Sam Sanders Show” podcast, Jones said she often felt writers leaned on a familiar stereotype when creating characters for her. “It was frustrating because they always wanted me to be the angry Black woman,” Jones said.

Jones explained that while she understood comedy often relies on exaggerated personalities, she wanted opportunities to portray different kinds of characters rather than repeatedly being cast in similar roles.

“I can do so much more than that,” she said, adding that she wanted audiences to see the full range of her comedic abilities.

The comedian joined “SNL” as a writer in 2014 before becoming a featured cast member later that year. During her tenure, she became known for her energetic performances, celebrity impressions and appearances on the show’s popular “Weekend Update” segment.

Reflecting on those years, Jones said she appreciated the platform “SNL” provided but acknowledged that some choices left her feeling creatively restricted. She described the experience as both rewarding and challenging, noting that she often wanted to push beyond the roles she was being offered.

While Jones expressed frustration with aspects of her experience on Saturday Night Live, she also acknowledged that the show helped elevate her career. Her comments have reignited broader conversations about creative opportunities, representation and the importance of allowing performers to showcase the full breadth of their talent.