Scientists warn proposed Trump-era grant rule could threaten health disparities research

A proposed federal grant rule is raising concerns among scientists.

The proposed regulation from the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) would prohibit federal grant funding from supporting what it describes as “theories of disparate-impact liability.” Disparate impact is a legal concept that allows policies to be challenged if they disproportionately harm protected groups, even when there is no evidence of intentional discrimination. Researchers say the language could create uncertainty about whether some health disparities studies remain eligible for funding.

According to Stat, many scientists fear the proposal could subject grant applications to greater scrutiny or discourage research examining how factors such as race, income, disability or access to healthcare contribute to unequal health outcomes. While the rule does not explicitly ban health disparities research, researchers say its wording leaves room for broad interpretation during the grant review process.

NIH health disparities research seeks to understand why certain groups experience higher rates of diseases or poorer health outcomes and identify ways to improve care. The National Institutes of Health has long supported this work through dedicated programs and funding initiatives.

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Researchers interviewed by STAT said they worry the proposed policy could influence how grant reviewers evaluate projects or prompt scientists to change the language in their applications to avoid potential funding risks. Some also expressed concern that uncertainty surrounding the rule may discourage early-career researchers from entering the field.

The proposal is part of broader changes to federal grantmaking that have drawn attention across the research community. Supporters of the administration’s approach argue the changes are intended to ensure federal grants align with government priorities, while critics say they could have unintended consequences for biomedical and public health research.

The proposed rule is currently open for public comment before any final decision is made. If adopted, researchers say its practical impact on NIH health disparities research will depend on how federal agencies interpret and apply the new funding requirements.