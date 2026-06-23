‘Jesus doesn’t want us to be perfect’: Romeo Miller reflects on redemption after recommitting his life to God

Romeo Miller is opening up about a deeply personal milestone, revealing that he recently recommitted himself to his faith by being baptized again as an adult alongside his daughters.

The actor, entrepreneur and musician shared the moment on Instagram, describing the experience as one of the most meaningful gifts he has ever received, especially as it happened during Father’s Day weekend in his home region in the South.

For Miller, 36, the occasion represented far more than a ceremony. It marked what he called a spiritual awakening after decades of studying scripture and wrestling with the idea that he needed to have everything in his life figured out before fully surrendering to God.

“The closer I got to God, the further I realized I was,” he wrote.

Miller, in his post on Instagram, reflects on how years of reading the Bible eventually taught him a lesson that transformed his perspective on faith.

“Jesus doesn’t want us to be perfect; He just wants us to be NEW,” he shared.

The son of Master P admitted he had postponed taking the step because he believed he first had to fix every area of his life. Instead, he said the experience taught him that true change begins with surrender, not perfection.

Miller said being immersed in the water brought an immediate sense of freedom, adding that burdens he once believed would take years to overcome seemed to break in an instant.

Reflecting on the moment, he explained that one of the clearest messages he received was to “just let go,” referencing Proverbs 3:5-6.

He also spoke about redemption, saying that every storm in life is not necessarily meant to destroy a person but can instead serve as a season of cleansing and redirection.

“We all can be redeemed!” Miller wrote.

The father of three thanked the Johnson family and Higher Dimension Church for being part of the experience and ended his message with a reminder that his faith journey remains ongoing.

“God knows. Steady growing,” he wrote.