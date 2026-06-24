While America celebrates 250 years, Wale brought Juneteenth home with a celebration of Black D.C.

To most people, Washington, D.C. is the nation’s capital. But to many, it has been and will forever be “Chocolate City,” a nickname it acquired in 1957 after becoming the nation’s first majority-Black major city. This weekend, as Black communities celebrated Juneteenth, DMV native and rapper Wale returned to his hometown to host a special two-day concert series, gathering fans and Black artists to celebrate the many layers of Black culture and music.

“D.C. is home for me. It’s where I grew up, and where I started out in my music career. The DMV will always be such a huge part of my story, so being able to come back and do something for the city on a day that’s about freedom and Black history… it means a lot,” the rapper exclusively told theGrio. “It’s bigger than a two-day concert. It’s about bringing everybody together that raised me and celebrating the people who represent our city proudly.”

Performing at the Washington Nationals Plaza Stage to over 8,000 attendees across two days, the event felt like the intersection of a concert and a cookout. Though the food and drinks weren’t complementary the way they would be if you were sitting in a loved one’s backyard, the camaraderie in the atmosphere was palpable from the group of friends who made a day out of it to the couples who used the concert as date night, to the solo daters.

In addition to exploring the range of Wale’s discography, attendees got to see Smino, Alex Vaughn, Foggieraw, legendary GoGo band UCB (Uncalled 4 Band), and more. In addition to spotlighting DMV natives, UCB’s performance was particularly special, as it marked the original band members’ first performance together in nearly a decade, celebrating the 20th anniversary of their hit track “Sexy Lady,” which recently gained national traction following Lizzo’s remix.

“There are so many incredible Black artists and bands from here that need more platforms. I always try to do my part to create more space… for Black artists in general, but especially ones from my city,” Wale explained. “This was UCB’s first show together in over a decade, and Lizzo came out to perform her new song that samples them. Nino Paid, Lightshow, Phil Ade, YungManny, 3ohBlack, IDK, and more joined me on stage. Foggie and Alex Vaughn opened. It was beautiful to share that moment with the future stars from our hometown music community and just celebrate us.”

As rap, go-go, and R&B beats moved through the venue, the gathering felt like something that couldn’t be replicated anywhere else as its sounds reverberated beyond Nationals Park, spilling into the streets blocks away from the White House and national monuments where communities are being flooded with 250th anniversary celebrations that often leave out the very people who were foundational to building this country in the first place.

But inside the plaza, none of that erasure had a seat. There was only the music, the people, and the undeniable pulse of a community that has never needed an official invitation to celebrate itself. “Live In The District” was a reminder that Black Washington was here before the monuments, before the marble, and will be long after the anniversary banners come down. And on a weekend meant to honor Black freedom, Wale gave his city exactly what it deserved: a stage, a spotlight, and a reason to revel in all that they are.