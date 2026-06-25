Aaliyah to be honored by Missy Elliott during Essence Fest tribute

Missy Elliott will honor her late collaborator and friend Aaliyah at this year’s Essence Festival.

Essence announced this week that its upcoming festival lineup will include a tribute to Aaliyah celebrating 25 years since the release of her self-titled album, and 30 years since her second studio album, “One in a Million.” Elliott will be in charge of curating the celebration of the late singer and actress, who was killed in a plane crash at 22 years old in 2001. The homage to the singer will take place on the evening of July 5, the last day of the festival.

On the decision to have Elliott lead the tribute, Essence wrote in an announcement on social media, “Her creative collaboration with Aaliyah gave us some of the most iconic moments in music history. This tribute comes to life with the deepest love, support, and blessings of Aaliyah’s mother, Diane Haughton, and brother, Rashad Haughton.”

The 54-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has consistently upheld Aaliyah’s legacy in the 25 years since the singer passed away, from tributes on social media to sharing her own accomplishments with the late R&B star. After Elliott won the Video Vanguard Award in 2019, becoming the first female rapper to do so, she used her platform to shout out Aaliyah, saying, “I love you, we miss you.”

“I know that she would have been happy,” Elliott told Essence later after accepting her award. “She would have been proud because she knows the hard work that I’ve done.”

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Essence Fest, which will take place from July 3 to July 5, will feature performances Cardi B and Latto, who are both making their debuts at the New Orleans event, along with Brandy and Monica, Kehlani and Patti LaBelle. Teyana Taylor is serving as the chief curator for the event’s proceedings.