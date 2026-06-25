Black travelers are leaving the group chat behind this summer as solo travel rises 

Black travelers, once hard-pressed to get the trip out of the group chat, appear to be ditching the group trips and baecations altogether in favor of going it alone.

Just in time for summer, the dating app BLK released its 2026 “BLK Summer Travel Report” on Thursday, June 25, finding that 36% of those surveyed are interested in solo travel. That outpaced trips with friends at 21%, and family travel at 19%.

“Solo travel is a bold statement of freedom for our community,” Amber Cooper, head of brand for BLK, said in a release. “Black travelers are claiming space to reconnect with themselves, and staying open to who they might meet along the way.”

As Cooper teased, the rise in solo travel is not necessarily about getting away from other people. Arriving as Tracee Ellis Ross champions the freedom of going it alone in her travel series “Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross,” it’s the premise behind bestselling romance novels like Tia Williams’ “The Missed Connection,” and as travel habits continue to evolve after the pandemic and amid economic constraints, the trend is also about Black singles making room for romance.

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock Images)

“There’s something about leaving home that opens people up,” Cooper said. “Our community travels ready for connection, whether that’s a spontaneous fling, a summer romance, or something that outlasts the flight home. And our travelers aren’t afraid of a little distance to keep a good thing going.”

The survey, which drew responses from nearly 1,000 BLK users, found that travelers are increasingly open to seeing where a vacation fling could lead once they return home. Romance is part of the appeal, but it is far from the only reason people are booking the trip.

“Even with romance in the picture, relaxation tops every other motivation,” the team behind the survey wrote. “This is a self-care summer first and foremost, with everything else, including romance, layered on top of a foundation of rest.”

That desire for rest may explain why 55% of respondents cited relaxation as their main reason for traveling alone. After the hassle of coordinating group trips, organizing photoshoots at every stop, learning dance routines for the boat, waiting on friends who miss dinner reservations and trying to please a family with a wide range of ages, a solo trip can offer a different kind of escape.

Others are traveling alone for a new experience, to visit a destination where they have friends or family, to see a romantic partner, explore a new city or attend a major event or festival.

Travelers are also keeping their plans shorter and closer to home. Weekend getaways led the way at 31%, followed by road trips at 15% and international trips at 14%.

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock Images)

When it comes to where Black travelers are going, the survey found strong interest in destinations tied to the Black diaspora. Jamaica ranked as the most popular international destination, followed by Nigeria, Puerto Rico, and The Bahamas. Paris, Mexico, Toronto, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, and Italy rounded out the top 10.

Within the United States, Las Vegas took the top spot, followed by Miami, New York City, Chicago, and Atlanta. New Orleans came in at No. 6, followed by Orlando, Houston, Los Angeles, and Myrtle Beach.

Black travelers are also leaning on technology to get there and make connections once they arrive. Nearly nine in 10 respondents said they would use BLK in another city. Social media remains a go-to for finding events, while travelers are also using AI tools to build itineraries and translate, as well as loyalty apps to stretch their budgets.

Money, however, remains the biggest barrier. Nearly 37% of respondents said cost keeps them from traveling, while 28% said they do not let anything stand in the way of taking a trip. Despite the growing popularity of solo travel, 17% still cited not having anyone to travel with as a reason for staying home.

“Going alone is freedom, not isolation,” Cooper added.

For first-time solo travelers and seasoned ones alike, she suggested using apps like BLK or joining online travel communities to make connections before landing and arriving in a new city with a welcoming committee.

“Beat the cost barrier with loyalty programs, deal apps, and Black-owned travel agencies,” she said, adding that no matter why someone is traveling, they should make room for some genuine R&R.

“Most travelers go to recharge, so protect it,” Cooper said. “Romance lands better when you’re rested.”