JAŸ-Z is taking fans inside his legacy with a new HBO docuseries

JAŸ-Z has turned the 30th anniversary of “Reasonable Doubt” into a full cultural moment, and he’s not done yet.

Between his headlining set at the Roots Picnic, sold-out upcoming shows at Yankee Stadium, immersive pop-up experiences in Brooklyn and Manhattan, and special anniversary vinyls, HOV has built the kind of omni-channel celebration that extends well beyond a single album rollout.

Now, he’s adding a documentary to the mix.

“JAŸ-Z in 8” is a candid, eight-part conversation between the rapper and Def Jam Recordings co-founder Rick Rubin, widely known as the “Shaman of Hip Hop.” The docuseries, set to stream on HBO this fall, finds JAŸ-Z reflecting on his music, lyrics, life experiences, and the creative process that’s defined one of hip-hop’s most storied careers

The announcement arrives as JAŸ-Z’s return to the spotlight continues to spark online conversation. Since hitting the Roots Picnic stage, the rapper has been at the center of multiple debates: from his decision to comb out his eight-year-old locs to his Target partnership, which drew scrutiny given that many Black consumers have been boycotting the retailer for over a year in response to its rollback of DEI commitments.

While many fans applauded the personal meaning behind his hair change, others weren’t as quick to let the Target collab slide.

HBO has yet to confirm an exact premiere date for “JAŸ-Z in 8,” but the fall window could conveniently align with the international leg of the JAŸ-Z 30 Tour, which includes stops in Paris and Los Angeles. In the meantime, with his New York run just weeks away, HOV is keeping his answer to curious fans short and sweet:

“Let the magic happen.”