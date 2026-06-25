Red’s Punch breaks silence on viral Knicks parade fight: ‘If you know New York, it’s New York’

By the time 2.5 million people flooded the streets of Manhattan for the New York Knicks’ first championship parade in 53 years, the energy was already at a fever pitch. But one woman — now known online as Red’s Punch — found herself at the center of a viral confrontation that quickly overshadowed the celebration.

The video spread rapidly across social media: a woman on a light post, a physical altercation, a fall to the concrete, and then — defiantly — twerking. Red’s Punch is now coming forward to share what she says the footage didn’t capture.

In an exclusive interview with The Shade Room, she alleged that the other woman had been hurling anti-Black slurs at her — calling her the “biggest, fattest Black a** b—-” and a “gorilla” — before physically pulling her down from the pole and nearly removing her clothing in the process. According to TMZ, Red’s Punch says she felt her safety was at risk before the confrontation escalated to a physical fight on the pavement.

“That wasn’t anger,” she told TSR, referring to the now-viral twerk. “It’s 2,500,000 people out there. If you know New York, it’s New York.”

Red’s Punch also addressed the widespread attention surrounding her orange two-piece — she says she’s not revealing her source, but the style is currently in production. She is also selling merchandise online and says her goal is to turn the moment into something positive.

As of now, she says she intends to pursue charges against the other woman.