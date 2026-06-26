Gov. Wes Moore flexes political muscle with successful boost of Black candidates

This week, several Black candidates in Maryland—among others up and down the ballot—backed by Gov. Wes Moore, won their Democratic primaries and advanced to the general election, underscoring how America’s only Black governor continues to exert political influence in the state amid a streak of successful endorsements.

The candidates supported by Moore successfully secured their Democratic primaries on Tuesday, ranging from congressional and state legislative races to county executive races. Some of those candidates were down in the polls but ultimately pulled out wins after getting the backing of Governor Moore, who secured his own Democratic nomination for a second term as governor.

As one of the nation’s most popular governors, Moore has an average approval rating above 50% in Maryland and remains a deeply influential voice in his party. Perhaps that is why Moore, a rumored 2028 presidential candidate (despite his repeated assertions that he’s not running), is now delivering a counter-Fourth of July address to President Donald Trump.

“At a time when communities have been under direct attack from the Trump Administration, it’s never been more critical to stand with leaders who aren’t just pushing back but pushing forward,” Governor Wes Moore said in a statement provided to theGrio. “I was proud to support so many commonsense leaders all across the state–Marylanders who are dedicated to tackling the issues people care about: growing the economy, making Maryland more affordable, keeping communities safe, strengthening public schools, and creating a state that leaves no one behind.”

Throughout the primary election, Gov. Moore flexed his political muscle, appearing in ads, appearing at events, raising money, and even lending his political operation to influence Maryland voters in some of the state’s most competitive races. As a result, Democrats like Adrian Boafo bested his opponents in the extremely crowded race for the Democratic nomination to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer in Maryland’s 5th Congressional District.

Boafo, a state delegate in Prince George’s County, faced growing political attack ads over his background as a federal lobbyist and financial backing from the cryptocurrency industry and pro-Israel groups. However, ultimately, Moore’s preferred candidate secured the coveted win by double digits. What’s more, before the Maryland governor’s backing, Boafo polled at just 3%.

FILE – Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during a news conference, Sept. 5, 2025, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

“Thank you to Governor Moore for your trust in me during my run for Congress. We have been partners in Annapolis, where we’ve worked together on issues like raising the minimum wage, taking on ICE, and lowering utility bills for working families,” Boafo said in a statement to theGrio. “I’m honored to be the Democratic nominee for the 5th, and to build on our partnership at the federal level as the next member of Congress.”

The congressional candidate added, “It means ushering a new generation of leadership that will take this administration head-on, and deliver results that will make Maryland safer, stronger, and better. It’s an honor to have the Governor’s support in this fight.”

“Governor Moore’s support was absolutely critical to our victory. His support and presence made a real difference here in Baltimore, and that’s what we heard from voters on the ground throughout the district,” Ruff told theGrio. “Together, we are going to continue this movement, working alongside one another to empower residents and improve the quality of their lives in the 41st district”

Will Jawando also earned a key endorsement from Gov. Moore in his race for Montgomery County Executive, besting his opponents in the Democratic primary despite initially being behind in polls by 6 points. He told theGrio, “I’m honored to be the Democratic nominee for Montgomery County Executive, and I’m ready to fight every single day for every resident of this county. I’m deeply grateful to Governor Wes Moore for standing with us. Now the real work begins — together, we’re going to deliver for our people.”

Other successfully endorsed candidates included Julian Jones for Baltimore County Executive, who had a double-digit lead despite trailing his opponent prior to Moore’s support. And Vanessa Atterbeary, who is poised to become the first Black woman to serve as Howard County executive, won 55% of the vote in the Democratic primary after Moore endorsed her.

Following Atterbeary’s historic path to victory in Maryland, Gov. Moore took the stage to congratulate her, telling the predominantly Black audience: “You made sure that you sent a message that the ancestors would hear!”

Moore added, “When you look at the papers tomorrow, you read through, I want y’all to look at those papers and say, yeah, we did that! Nothing is given; everything is earned.”