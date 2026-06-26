Harold Wheeler, Broadway icon and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ musical director, dies at 82

Harold Wheeler, the Tony-winning Broadway orchestrator, composer and longtime musical director of “Dancing With the Stars,” has died at the age of 82 following a lengthy illness. As reported by Deadline, his death was announced by longtime family friend and Broadway producer Lamar Richardson. Wheeler died on Wednesday, June 24, at his home in Los Angeles.

During his career spanning more than five decades, Wheeler shaped some of Broadway‘s biggest productions. He worked with legendary artists and led music for major television events, leaving a lasting impact on theater and live entertainment.

Wheeler became one of the most respected figures in musical theater and television. In 2019, he received a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. The recognition followed multiple Tony Award nominations for orchestrations on Broadway productions including “The Life”, “Little Me”, “Swing!”, “The Full Monty”, “Hairspray” and “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.”

Many television viewers knew Wheeler as the musical director and composer for “Dancing With the Stars,” where he led the live orchestra from 2006 until 2013. He left the ABC competition series after producers shifted toward greater use of recorded music instead of a live band, with Ray Chew later taking over the role.

Born William Harold Wheeler Jr. in St. Louis, Missouri, he began his professional career in the 1960s. As musical director for legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach, he became one of the first African Americans to hold that role for a major pop artist.

He later arranged music for performers including Nina Simone and Tony Orlando, served as conductor for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 1996 Summer Olympics. He later worked as music conductor and arranger for the Academy Awards in 2004 and 2007.

His television credits also included “The Magical World of Disney”, “The Jacksons: An American Dream”, “Homefront”, the presidential inaugural gala for Bill Clinton, and numerous Emmy Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Kennedy Center Honors and Oscar ceremonies. Wheeler also contributed to televised Broadway productions including “Hairspray” and “Dreamgirls”.

In the recording studio, Wheeler arranged, conducted and produced Nina Simone’s 1971 album “Here Comes the Sun” and played piano on Bruce Springsteen’s early songs “Blinded by the Light” and “Spirit in the Night.”

His Broadway career began in 1968 with “Promises, Promises” and eventually included 31 productions. In 2008, he also received the NAACP Theatre Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award.

Wheeler is survived by his wife, actress Hattie Winston, whom he met while both attended Howard University, along with their daughters, Marian and Samantha, and grandchildren.

His career touched Broadway, television, live events and recorded music, making him one of the most accomplished musical directors and orchestrators of his generation.