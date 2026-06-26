Zohran Mamdani scores major win as NYC approves rent freeze for nearly 1 million apartments

One of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s signature campaign promises has come to fruition after the city’s Rent Guidelines Board voted on a rent freeze, approving a halt to rent increases for nearly one million rent-stabilized apartments across the five boroughs. The freeze will apply to eligible one- and two-year lease renewals beginning October 1. This marks the first time both lease terms have been frozen simultaneously.

According to The New York Times, the Rent Guidelines Board approved the New York City rent freeze in a 7-1 vote during a meeting at El Museo del Barrio in East Harlem. The measure affects nearly one million rent-stabilized apartments including luxury high-rise units, subsidized affordable housing and older walk-up buildings. Under the policy, rents on one- and two-year lease renewals beginning on or after October 1 will remain unchanged.

The rent freeze represents a significant policy victory for Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who made freezing rents a cornerstone of his mayoral campaign. The vote comes six months into his first year in office.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 31: New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announces a series of top appointments, including the city’s new schools chancellor, ahead of his swearing-in on December 31, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Following the board’s decision, Mamdani welcomed the outcome in a statement.

“This is a historic victory for New York City tenants.” He added that his administration would continue pursuing affordability initiatives by building and preserving affordable housing, reducing operating costs such as insurance, and ensuring tenants understand their rights.

The vote also caps a politically successful week for the mayor, coming two days after three congressional candidates he endorsed won Democratic primary elections in New York City.

The approval of the rent freeze was met with celebrations from tenant advocates gathered inside and outside the meeting venue. Dozens of supporters filled the auditorium carrying signs reading “Freeze the Rent” before erupting in cheers after the vote. Some organizers embraced and cried, while celebrations continued outside with music, pizza and chants marking what many viewed as a major victory for renters.

The rent freeze comes amid an ongoing housing affordability crisis. Tenant advocates have argued that freezing rents is necessary to help residents remain in their homes as living costs continue to rise. Landlord groups, however, have maintained that extended rent freezes could make it more difficult for property owners to cover operating expenses and maintain aging buildings.

The decision is expected to remain central to debates over housing policy in New York City and could influence similar rent-control discussions in other cities and states.