Questions surrounding To’nea Miller’s death prompt official response from Miami-Dade authorities

For days, questions surrounding the death of 27-year-old To’nea Miller spread across social media with little official information available, fueling widespread calls for transparency and the hashtag #JusticeForTonea.

The case gained broader attention after Black Information Network (BIN) highlighted the work of CBS News Miami reporter Tania Francois, whose independent reporting helped bring official responses into public view as online speculation continued to grow.

According to BIN, Francois began investigating after receiving numerous messages from people asking why Miller’s death had received little public attention. She traveled to the area near Gwen Cherry Park in Miami-Dade County, where Miller was found on June 18, and contacted fire department sources before reaching out directly to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Following those inquiries, the sheriff’s office publicly addressed the case for the first time.

In a statement, investigators said Miller was found at approximately 6:20 a.m. on June 18 and that detectives, working alongside the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office, conducted what they described as a thorough investigation. Authorities said they found no evidence of foul play and concluded the circumstances were consistent with suicide.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz also extended condolences to Miller’s family, acknowledging the public concern surrounding the case.

Despite that determination, many social media users continue to question the official findings, with some alleging foul play and calling for additional transparency. At this time, however, law enforcement has not announced any evidence suggesting Miller’s death was the result of a homicide, and no criminal investigation into foul play has been disclosed.

BIN’s coverage also detailed Francois’ continued communication with Miller’s relatives. According to the outlet, Miller’s sister and aunts traveled to Miami, identified her body and met with detectives. Francois also reported that investigators informed the family they have the option of pursuing an independent autopsy if they wish to seek a second medical opinion.

The contrast between the official ruling and the ongoing skepticism online has made Miller’s death a closely watched case. While social media continues pressing for more answers, investigators maintain that the evidence reviewed thus far supports their conclusion that no foul play occurred.