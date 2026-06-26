Zaire Wade, oldest son of Dwyane Wade, arrested on felony domestic violence charge

Zaire Wade, the oldest son of Basketball Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, was arrested on felony domestic violence charges in California.

According to TMZ, Zaire was arrested on Father’s Day and charged with three felonies: felony domestic violence, criminal threats, and false imprisonment. An emergency protective order was issued against him, stemming from an incident early Sunday morning.

Burbank, California, cops arrived at a home in the area after being called about a woman screaming. When they arrived on the scene, they found Zaire and a woman, who had cuts and lacerations on her face and body, per NBC4. The woman, despite her injuries, was not taken to the hospital for treatment while Zaire was arrested. He was later released on a $50,000 bond.

Zaire, 24, played high school ball at Sierra Canyon High School and elected to go pro, despite having scholarship offers from DePaul, Nebraska, Rhode Island and Toledo. He was drafted by the Salt Lake City Stars, an NBA G League team, in 2021-22, and he played only one season. He then suited up for the Basketball Africa League for a season before playing in Asia with the Macau Black Bears.

Back in 2021, Zaire came to his father’s defense regarding how he parented him and his two sisters.

“All the hate and backlash that @dwyanewade receives for bein a good father is crazy 2 me. A lot of you alls emotions comes out of your own insecurities from your fatherhood.. don’t forecast that on us,” Zaire, then 19, wrote in an Instagram post

He added, “What more do you want out of your dad than to love and support whatever you do in life?” he continued. “Despite all the hate and negativity that comes his way he still continues to be true to his family. Now THATS a father.”