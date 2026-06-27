Kagan puts Trump’s most inflammatory remarks about Haitians into Supreme Court record

Justice Elena Kagan put President Donald Trump’s most racist and inflammatory remarks over the last decade about Haitians into permanent record Thursday, blasting her conservative colleagues on the bench for refusing to “put them in print.”

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 majority to allow the Department of Homeland Security to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for roughly 350,000 migrants from Haiti and Syria, delivering a landmark win for the Trump administration.

In a blistering dissent in the Mullin v. Doe case, writing for the liberal minority, Kagan quoted Trump directly and noted remarks the conservative majority found too “repellent” to include.

“The evidence they have offered includes statements by the President so repellent and racially inflected that the majority declines to put them in print,” Kagan wrote.

Her dissent included when Trump said:

Haitians “probably have AIDS.”

Haiti is a “shithole” country.

Haitians are “poisoning the blood” of America.

Haitian immigration is “like a death wish for our country.”

Other statements resurfaced by Kagan included when Trump confirmed at a 2025 rally the remark he made during his first term, saying, “Why is it we only take people from shithole countries” like “Haiti [and] Somalia” and “Why cannot we have some people from Norway [and] Sweden?”

Justice Samuel Alito had written in the majority opinion that none of Trump’s or former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s statements were “overtly racial” and that opposing TPS or describing difficult conditions in Haiti didn’t necessarily reflect racial bias.

The opinion acknowledged Haiti’s poor economic conditions directly, writing that “poverty and deprivation are no reflection on character,” but the majority concluded the statements fell short of proving discriminatory intent.

“In offering the cited statements as proof that the termination of Haiti’s TPS termination [sic] was motivated by race, Miot respondents seek to capitalize on the statements’ heated language,” Alito wrote, referring to Fritz Emmanuel Lesly Miot, one of the lead plaintiffs in the case.

Kagan’s dissent was a direct rebuttal to his assertion. Where the majority referred only vaguely to “cited statements,” Kagan named them, printing the remarks plaintiffs had claimed as evidence of racial discrimination by the Trump administration, and that her colleagues had declined to put on the record.

“One factor among many is enough when the factor is racial to presumptively establish an equal protection violation,” Kagan wrote.

Kagan also cited Trump’s baseless claims from 2024 that Haitians and Somalians in Springfield, Ohio, were abducting and eating pets. The amplification of those rumors led to physical threats and disrupted daily life for thousands of immigrants.

“The evidence they have offered includes statements by the President so repellent and racially inflected that the majority declines to put them in print,” Kagan wrote. “The statements fairly shout, in their racial undertones and overtones alike, that race entered into the President’s resolve to remove Haitians from this country.”

Kagan was joined by Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson in her dissent.

This article first appeared in the Huffington Post.