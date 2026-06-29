5 moments from the 2026 BET Awards that had everybody talking

The 2026 BET Awards did what the show has always done best: put Black culture center stage and remind everybody why the room matters.

Held Sunday night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the ceremony brought together generations of artists, actors, executives, comedians and cultural architects for a night that felt less like a traditional awards show and more like a family reunion with better lighting.

Hosted by Druski, who made history as the youngest person to host the BET Awards, this year’s show had viral moments, big performances and plenty of celebrity sightings. But the moments that landed the hardest were the ones rooted in legacy. The night made space for icons to be honored in real time, for children to help tell their parents’ stories and for artists to receive the kind of recognition that felt personal to the culture.

According to BET, Teyana Taylor led the night with four wins, including “Icon of the Year,” “Best Actress,” “Video Director of the Year” and the “Fashion Vanguard Award.” But she was far from the only person who got her flowers.

Here are five moments from the 2026 BET Awards that had everybody talking.

Ms. Lauryn Hill receives her flowers and closes the night her way

The night’s biggest legacy moment belonged to Ms. Lauryn Hill, who received BET’s inaugural “Living Legend Icon Award.”

Before Hill accepted the honor, BET gathered a stacked lineup of artists to celebrate her catalog, her voice and her influence. SZA, Doechii, Nas, Doja Cat, Queen Latifah, Common, Rapsody, Tems, Tierra Whack, Lizzo, Alexia Jayy, the War and Treaty and Hill’s children, Selah, Zion and YG Marley, were among the artists who helped honor her.

The tribute moved through Hill’s work with the Fugees and her landmark solo album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” reminding viewers that her impact is not just historic. It is still active.

So many artists today are still pulling from the emotional honesty, vocal texture, rap cadence, spiritual grounding and cultural authority Hill brought to music decades ago. That was the beauty of the tribute. It was not just about nostalgia. It was about the foundation.

Then Hill made the moment even bigger by taking the stage herself. After being honored, she performed “Ex-Factor” and “Everything Is Everything,” closing the show with the kind of presence that made the award feel undeniable.

For a night centered on Black excellence, honoring Hill in this way felt overdue and deeply necessary.

Janet Jackson surprises Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor already had a major night before Janet Jackson walked onstage. But once Jackson appeared to present her with the Icon of the Year Award, the moment became something different.

Taylor was visibly emotional as she accepted the honor from one of her biggest inspirations. It was a full-circle moment for an artist who has spent years building a career across music, dance, fashion, film, directing and visual storytelling.

Taylor has never fit neatly into one box. That has always been part of her power. She is a performer, a creative director, an actress, a mother, a fashion force and a visual architect. At the BET Awards, that range was not just acknowledged. It was celebrated.

Being honored by Jackson added another layer. The line between influence and inheritance is real. Jackson’s impact can be seen across generations of performers who understand precision, sensuality, choreography and control as part of the same artistic language.

Taylor’s win felt like a reminder that sometimes the culture sees the work long before the industry knows how to categorize it.

D’Angelo’s children help honor his legacy

One of the most emotional parts of the night came during BET’s tribute to the late D’Angelo.

The moment opened with appearances from his three children, grounding the tribute in something deeper than performance. Before the music began, the audience was reminded that behind the legend was a father, a family and a legacy carried by people who loved him beyond the stage.

Ari Lennox, BJ the Chicago Kid, Durand Bernarr, George Clinton and RAYE were among the artists who helped honor D’Angelo’s catalog and influence.

The tribute worked because D’Angelo’s music has always felt bigger than genre. His sound helped shape modern soul, R&B and Black music in ways that are still being heard today. Artists continue to borrow from the mood, musicianship and vulnerability he helped bring back to the center of popular music.

For viewers who grew up on D’Angelo, the tribute was emotional. For younger viewers, it was a lesson in lineage.

Jamie Foxx and his daughter join Kehlani for a sweet opening moment

The BET Awards also gave viewers a tender family moment early in the show when Jamie Foxx helped introduce Kehlani’s performance of “Folded.”

Foxx was joined by his daughter, Anelise Estelle Foxx, who played guitar as part of the moment before Kehlani took the stage.

It was a quieter moment compared with the bigger production numbers of the night, but that was part of what made it stand out. The performance had warmth. It had softness. It gave the room a chance to breathe.

Kehlani, who won “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist,” brought an intimate energy to the stage, backed by an orchestral arrangement that allowed the emotion of the song to come forward.

Between Foxx’s presence, his daughter’s guitar and Kehlani’s vocals, the moment felt like one of those BET Awards surprises that did not need to be loud to land.

Cardi B reminds everybody why she is still a main character

Cardi B came into the night as one of the most-nominated artists and left with another reminder of why she remains one of hip-hop’s biggest personalities.

After winning “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist,” Cardi hit the stage with a performance tied to her sophomore album, “Am I the Drama?” The set brought the attitude, staging and spectacle fans expect from her. Motorcycles, money sprays and our first time seeing Cardi pole dance.

Cardi has never been an artist who simply walks out, performs a song and disappears. Her performances are built for the stage, the cameras and the timeline. At the BET Awards, she leaned into all of that.

Whether she is collecting trophies, commanding the stage or keeping people talking online, Cardi understands how to make a moment feel bigger than a performance slot.

Honorable mention: Druski brings internet comedy to Culture’s Biggest Night

As host, Druski made history as the youngest person to lead the BET Awards. His opening leaned into his church-inspired comedy, complete with a choir and the kind of character work that helped build his following online.

His hosting marked a generational shift for the show. BET has always been a place where music, comedy, television, film, sports, fashion and digital culture meet. Druski’s presence reflected where Black entertainment is right now: everywhere at once.

The 2026 BET Awards did not just celebrate who is hot right now. It honored the people who built the blueprint, the artists expanding it and the next generation already adding their names to the story.