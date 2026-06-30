50 Cent reportedly set to perform at Donald Trump Jr.’s exclusive D.C. club

50 Cent is reportedly scheduled to perform at Donald Trump Jr.’s members-only club in Washington, D.C. on the eve of America’s 250th anniversary, marking the latest twist in the rapper’s long, inconsistent relationship with the Trump family.

The booking was confirmed by sources to The Daily Beast, with the Grammy winner set to take the stage at Executive Branch, the Georgetown club co-owned by Trump Jr. alongside financiers Omeed Malik and Christopher Buskirk, on July 3. TheGrio’s extensive profile of 50 Cent’s career notes that in 2024, he turned down a $3 million offer to perform at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, telling “The Breakfast Club” at the time that he was “afraid about politics.” TheGrio also reported on 50 Cent’s reaction to Diddy writing letters to Trump seeking a pardon, revealing 50 Cent had spoken directly with the president about the situation. According to The Daily Beast, 50 Cent’s upcoming performance follows several other rappers who have headlined the exclusive venue, including Busta Rhymes, Ja Rule, and Timbaland.

Executive Branch charges an annual membership fee of $500,000 and has become a regular gathering place for figures inside and around the Trump administration. Reported members include White House AI adviser David Sacks, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, State Department Under Secretary Jacob Helberg, and crypto investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

The club has also served as an after-party venue for major White House events, including a November gathering following a visit from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that drew Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Laura Ingraham.

50’s alleged appearance is the latest reversal in a relationship that has shifted repeatedly over the years. In 2019, 50 Cent revealed Trump had offered him $500,000 to attend his 2016 inauguration, which he turned down, saying, “every dollar is not a good dollar.” In 2020, he briefly voiced support for Trump over a proposed tax plan before reversing course and tweeting, “F**k Trump, I never liked him,” amid public backlash.

50 Cent’s management has not yet commented on the upcoming performance.