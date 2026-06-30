LeBron James is leaving the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons

LeBron James has informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he intends to play for a different team in 2026-27, ending an eight-year run with the franchise and setting up what is expected to be the final chapter of his unprecedented career.

James’ exit was confirmed Tuesday by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, who told ESPN’s Shams Charania that James informed the team it could move forward without him. TheGrio reported last month on James giving a noncommittal answer about his future after the Lakers’ second-round playoff exit, telling reporters he needed time to “recalibrate” with his family. TheGrio has also covered the history-making 2024 season when James and his son Bronny became the first father-son duo to play together in NBA history, a milestone that now adds complexity to where Bronny’s career goes next. According to ESPN, sources indicated the Golden State Warriors were already planning to pursue James once the free agency negotiating window opened Tuesday evening.

The Golden State pursuit gained momentum after Draymond Green declined his $27.6 million player option Monday, opening salary cap flexibility for the Warriors to chase James and potentially trade for Anthony Davis from the Washington Wizards, which would reunite the former Lakers teammates under one roof.

James’ decision to leave means his second-most productive playoff run in years ended up being his last in purple and gold. James, who turns 42 in December, finishes his Lakers tenure ranked among the franchise’s all-time top 10 in points, assists, field goals, and three-pointers, including a top-five franchise mark in assists.

The departure comes after a season in which his record 21-year All-NBA streak was snapped following a sciatica injury that sidelined him for the first month. Despite the setback, James remained an All-Star, averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds in the regular season before raising his production in the playoffs to 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game. He led Los Angeles to a first-round series win over the Houston Rockets while Luka Doncic was sidelined with a hamstring strain. James will now enter what is widely expected to be his 24th and final NBA season with a new franchise.