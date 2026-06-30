Many Black professionals are earning more but still struggling to build wealth. Here’s why

Career advancement usually brings higher earnings, but a growing number of Black professionals are discovering that earning more money and building wealth are not the same thing. Financial educator Tiffany Aliche, known as “The Budgetnista,” has often encouraged people to focus on building a strong financial foundation, arguing that understanding where money is going is a critical first step toward achieving long-term financial goals.

“A budget is a picture of what your money is doing,” Aliche told CNBC during a 2024 Women & Wealth livestream. “It’s the foundation where you build your financial house. You have to understand what your money is doing.”

That foundation becomes more important as income grows. A larger paycheck can create more opportunities to save, invest and build wealth, but only if those resources are directed toward assets that appreciate over time. Homes, retirement accounts, investments and businesses have historically served as vehicles for long-term wealth creation.

For many professionals, the biggest financial mistake is not failing to earn more money. It is waiting too long to turn that income into assets. Delayed investing, postponed retirement contributions and a lack of focus on ownership can make it more difficult to build wealth over time, particularly during a decade when time remains one of the most valuable financial advantages.

The distinction matters because income is what you earn and wealth is what you own. A person can earn a six-figure salary and still have little accumulated wealth if most of their earnings go toward expenses. On the other hand, someone earning less may steadily build wealth through investments, home equity and other appreciating assets.

According to notes from the 2023 Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, significant racial wealth gaps persist even among households with different income levels. The report also stated that wealth is influenced not only by earnings but also by ownership, inheritance and access to appreciating assets. The findings highlight a reality that many professionals do not fully recognize until later in life: earning more money does not automatically lead to wealth.

The challenge is that many Black professionals reach their 30s carrying other financial obligations. Student loan debt, housing costs, caregiving responsibilities and rising living expenses can make long-term investing feel less urgent than immediate needs.

For many Black men and women, those pressures are often combined with broader family responsibilities. Research has shown that Black households are more likely to provide financial support to relatives, creating additional demands on income and making it more difficult to prioritize long-term wealth-building strategies.

Those competing priorities can make investing feel like something that can wait. The necessities, along with helping family members, take priority, directing money toward retirement accounts or investments often gets pushed down the list.

However, delaying asset-building is often where the financial mistake begins. The longer investing is postponed, the less time money has to grow and generate returns. What feels like a temporary decision in one’s 30s can have lasting consequences for retirement savings and long-term financial security.

Homeownership remains another important component of wealth building for many families. While rising housing costs and affordability challenges have made homeownership more difficult to achieve, home equity has historically been one of the largest drivers of household wealth in the United States. Delaying homeownership is not necessarily a mistake, particularly in expensive housing markets, but delaying a broader strategy for acquiring assets can limit opportunities to build wealth over time.

Delaying homeownership is not necessarily a mistake, particularly in expensive housing markets, but postponing a broader strategy for acquiring assets can limit opportunities to build wealth over time.

Americans are also rethinking what financial success looks like. According to Charles Schwab’s 2025 Modern Wealth Survey, many respondents said it takes a net worth of $839,000 to feel financially comfortable and $2.3 million to be considered wealthy. The findings suggest that wealth is increasingly being viewed through the lens of financial security and long-term stability rather than income alone.

That shift has prompted more conversations about ownership and asset accumulation. While salaries and promotions can increase earning power, they do not necessarily build wealth on their own. Retirement accounts, brokerage accounts, real estate, business ownership, and other appreciating assets can continue to generate value over time, creating opportunities for financial security that extend beyond a paycheck.

The discussion resonates with many millennials, who entered adulthood during or shortly after the Great Recession and later navigated a pandemic, inflation and a rapidly changing economy. Those experiences have reshaped how many people think about money, prompting a greater focus on building assets, creating multiple streams of income and developing long-term financial plans that can withstand economic uncertainty.

Building wealth often requires looking beyond the next paycheck. Earning more money can improve quality of life, while building assets creates opportunities for long-term wealth that can extend beyond a single generation. For Black professionals seeking to close wealth gaps and create financial security for their families, that may be one of the most important lessons of their 30s.