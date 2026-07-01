Alyssa Thomas says WNBA players received death threats and racial slurs after Caitlin Clark incident

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas says she and her teammates have received death threats and racial slurs in the wake of her one-game suspension for making contact with Caitlin Clark’s throat during a June 24 game, and she is calling out WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert for doing nothing to protect them.

The fallout became public Tuesday when Thomas addressed reporters at the Mercury’s practice facility, saying the league’s silence in the face of threats against Black players is unacceptable. In 2024, theGrio reported on Thomas speaking out about racist and homophobic comments directed at WNBA players, when she said in 11 years in the league she had never experienced racial comments like those she received from Indiana Fever fans. TheGrio has also covered the racial dynamics surrounding the Clark era in the WNBA, and how media framing has repeatedly cast Black players as antagonists in a narrative built around the league’s white star.

According to ABC News and ESPN, the incident occurred when Thomas pressed her fist into Clark’s throat while scrambling for a loose ball with 6:52 left in the second quarter of the Mercury’s 111-109 win, a play Thomas says she did not even know happened until after the game.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s come to this over basketball,” Thomas said. “A lot of us — myself included — didn’t even know the play took place until after the game. Now we’re being painted as thugs. There’s death threats out on us. It’s really unacceptable. It’s something that needs to change in this league, and I’m just really sick and tired of it.”

The aftermath also prompted Thomas to criticize how the WNBA handled her suspension, saying she found out she was suspended 10 minutes before it was posted to social media.

“People are sending racial slurs and all types of stuff,” Thomas said. “There’s a difference between trolling and there’s a difference between hatred. The hatred that we’re experiencing over a play that, honestly, was a complete accident, no one even knew it happened. It’s just unfortunate. The league has to do better in this instance.” She added: “We still have yet to hear anything from Cathy. It’s no surprise. You could see what’s being said on social media. Yeah, it’s unfortunate, but as usual, she remains silent.”

Engelbert released a statement later Tuesday. “The WNBA vehemently condemns any and all forms of hate. The safety and well-being of everyone in our community is always the league’s top priority,” it read. “What she and her teammates have experienced is completely unacceptable and not representative of the WNBA community.”

A WNBA representative told Sports Illustrated that Engelbert had exchanged texts with Thomas last week and directed league security to contact Mercury security after hearing about the threats.