Coco Jones gets candid, says she’s tired of feeling like she’s ‘almost there’ despite career success

For many artists, success is supposed to bring clarity. But for Coco Jones, one of R&B’s brightest voices, the journey has come with questions that don’t always disappear after awards, chart success, and industry recognition.

The singer and actress recently opened up in an emotional video shared with fans, speaking candidly about feeling stuck between progress and arrival — a space she described as constantly being “almost there.”

“What I do know is I knew I could sing my a— off — that was pretty clear,” Jones said in the video. “That was kind of the only consistent thing. But I didn’t really have a thing, you know?”

She continued by sharing the uncertainty she’s felt while trying to define herself creatively.

“With this album, I feel like the reception I’m getting out in the world is confusion,” she explained. “Obviously, I get that because in my inner world, there’s confusion too… How does it sound? How is it supposed to sound? What is the sound?”

Jones also expressed frustration over feeling close to a breakthrough while still searching for complete creative alignment.

“I just feel like, with me, it’s always, ‘Dang, she’s almost there.’ What the hell is the ‘almost’? And why is there always an almost?”

The honesty struck a chord with fans because Jones is hardly speaking from a place of inexperience. The multi-hyphenate first gained recognition through Disney Channel projects before steadily building a career that has evolved far beyond child stardom. In recent years, she’s become one of R&B’s standout artists, earning a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance for her hit “ICU.” As an actress, she’s also won praise for her role as Hilary Banks in Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” proving her ability to thrive across multiple lanes of entertainment.

The vulnerable video was paired with an Instagram caption that further expanded on what she’s experiencing:

“Lately I’ve been realizing I don’t have everything figured out. I’ve spent a lot of time chasing what I thought I was supposed to sound like, look like, or be. And honestly, it’s been the ghettoooo feeling like I’m always almost ‘there’ but never quite ‘there.’ I’m still figuring it out. And instead of waiting until I have all the answers, I want to let y’all in to the process. The questions. The experiments. The uncertainty. Somebody please queue ‘almost there’”

If there’s one thing Jones seems clear about, it’s that she’s no longer interested in pretending she has every answer. Instead, she’s inviting fans into the messy middle — the part where artists are still becoming who they’re meant to be.