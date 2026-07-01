‘Could have lost my life’: Pregnant Washington mother recovering after dog attack forced doctors to induce labor for her newborn son

A Washington mother found herself in a harrowing situation as she was prepared to welcome a new bundle of joy into the world.

Renee Wilson was spotted on a Ring camera outside an apartment complex with her small dog when two loose pit bull terriers approached them and began attacking her. Wilson, who was also pregnant at the time, suffered cuts along her arms, legs, thighs and head, and suffered puncture wounds on her belly.

After being transported to the hospital, doctors were forced to induce her labor as Wilson was due to give birth to her fourth child that same day. While she gave birth to a healthy baby boy one day later, Wilson is currently dealing with multiple infections and is bedridden due to the severity of the attack.

“He’s doing good,” Wilson told FOX 13 in Seattle. “He’s doing great. He’s happy, he’s healthy.”

The attack left Wilson with an MRSA infection or staph infection, and cellulitis. She is also unable to move her right leg and is currently in physical therapy.

A GoFundMe has been launched for Wilson by her younger sister to assist with her recovery.

“My sister is such a strong person,” Brandy Wilson, Renee’s sister, wrote in the description of the GoFundMe. “I would do anything for my sister. So right now, I’m creating this for her, and her kids, and her chihuahua Katie Girl (Who is safe and unharmed).”

She added, “In hopes to ease the burden of recovery expenses, child care, medical bills, rent, utilities, medical supplies, home care. Etc. this will do more for her than just paying her medical bills, but will also keep her financially stable while healing from this horrible situation. Because the last thing I want, is for her to worry about keeping a roof over her children’s head, and getting the help and resources she will need.”

To date, more than $5,600 has been raised for Wilson, who says her main focus was on her then-unborn child and her three other children.

“I don’t know who the owners are of the dogs, but I could have lost my life and so could my son and then I have three other children that need me,” Wilson said. “It’s an unfortunate, messed-up situation.”

The two dogs, an American Terrier and an American Bully, were safely secured and impounded. Their owners were cooperative with authorities, as the Tacoma Animal Control had deemed the dogs “dangerous” and recommended humane euthanasia. The dogs’ owners have the opportunity to request a hearing to save the dogs’ lives, which includes a 10-day quarantine period.

Due to the severity of the attack on Wilson, the owners could potentially face a misdemeanor charge of an animal injuring a human, along with citations, according to Tacoma police.