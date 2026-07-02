14 Black tennis players to know at Wimbledon this year

For the first time in nearly a decade, Serena and Venus Williams, at 44 and 45 respectively, will walk onto Centre Court in London together today to compete in doubles at Wimbledon.

While Serena also accepted a wildcard into the singles draw and fell after a grueling, high-energy match on Tuesday, the sisters accepted a doubles wildcard in late May. They last played doubles together at Wimbledon in 2016.

Their return is generating plenty of anticipation all on its own, but it also comes as Black representation in tennis continues to grow.

From reigning champions and Grand Slam winners to rising teenagers and first-time contenders, Black talent is behind the racket in full force this year. At least 15 Black players are competing in the singles draw, including Serena, representing several different countries, while at least 13 are competing in doubles and have or will grace Centre Court during the tournament. As Wimbledon, which lasts through July 12, continues, we’re rounding up the Black players you should keep on your radar.

The men

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates victory against Dino Prizmic of Croatia during their Gentlemen’s Singles second round match on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Félix Auger-Aliassime, 25

Canada’s top-ranked men’s player, hailing from Montreal, entered Wimbledon as the No. 3 seed. He advanced to the third round after defeating Dino Prizmic in straight sets and will next face American qualifier Michael Zheng.

Frances Tiafoe of United States celebrates a point against Terence Atmane of France during their Gentlemen’s Singles first round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Frances Tiafoe, 28

Hyattsville, Maryland’s own, continues to carry the flag for American men’s tennis as the tournament’s No. 17 seed. He opened with a win over Terence Atmane and is scheduled to face Jan Choinski in the second round.

Ben Shelton of United States plays a backhand against Otto Virtanen of Finland during their Gentlemen’s Singles first round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Ben Shelton, 23

One of the biggest servers in the men’s game, the Atlanta-born, Gainesville-raised American entered Wimbledon as the No. 4 seed. His tournament came to an early end after a grueling five-set loss to Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen.

Arthur Fils of France plays a forehand against Matteo Berrettini of Italy during their Gentlemen’s Singles second round match on day four of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Arthur Fils, 22

France’s rising star arrived at Wimbledon as the No. 20 seed. He defeated Raphael Collignon in the opening round before falling to Matteo Berrettini in the second.

Gabriel Diallo of Canada plays a backhand against Benjamin Bonzi of France during their Gentlemen’s Singles first round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Gabriel Diallo, 24

Fresh off a breakout season, the Canadian advanced when Benjamin Bonzi retired during their five-set opener. His run ended in another marathon five-set battle against Lorenzo Sonego.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard of France reacts against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany during their Gentlemen’s Singles first round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, 22

Standing 6-foot-7 with one of the tour’s biggest serves, the Frenchman remains one of tennis’ most intriguing young talents. He bowed out in the opening round after a four-set loss to Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann.

The women

Coco Gauff of United States celebrates victory against Solana Sierra of Argentina during their Ladies’ Singles second round match on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Coco Gauff, 22

Fresh off her French Open title, the Atlanta-raised American entered Wimbledon as the No. 7 seed. She survived a second-round scare by rallying past Solana Sierra in a deciding-set tiebreak and now faces fellow American Claire Liu.

Naomi Osaka of Japan walks onto the court for the Ladies’ Singles second round match against Anastasia Gasanova on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka, 28

The four-time Grand Slam champion is once again making noise on grass. Representing Japan, Osaka opened with a straight-sets win over Elsa Jacquemot while debuting yet anothe high concept high fashion ensemble, this time a custom “Kill Bill”-inspired white outfit, and now faces Daria Kasatkina.

Taylor Townsend of United States celebrates a point against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their Ladies’ Singles first round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Taylor Townsend, 30

Already one of the world’s best doubles players, the Chicago native made history in 2025 as the first mother to reach World No. 1 in women’s doubles. Although she fell to Iga Swiatek in singles, she’s still competing in doubles alongside top-seeded partner Kateřina Siniaková.

Madison Keys of United States celebrates against Kayla Day of United States during their Ladies’ Singles first round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Madison Keys, 31

The reigning Australian Open champion continues to build on the best season of her career. The Illinois native, seeded No. 26, advanced to the third round by defeating Britain’s Katie Swan in straight sets.

Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates a point against Robin Montgomery of United States during their Ladies’ Singles first round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Jasmine Paolini, 30

Last year’s Wimbledon finalist showed her trademark resilience in the opening round. The Italian battled back from a 6-0 first-set loss to defeat Robin Montgomery and next faces Viktorija Golubic.

Tyra Caterina Grant of Italy celebrates winning match point against Katie Boulter of Great Britain during their Ladies’ Singles first round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Tyra Caterina Grant, 18

One of the sport’s brightest teenage prospects, Grant recently switched her allegiance from the United States back to Italy. After battling through qualifying and upsetting Katie Boulter in the first round, her run ended in the second against Marie Bouzková.

Alycia Parks of United States celebrates a point against Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand during their Ladies’ Singles second round match on day three of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Alycia Parks, 25

Known for one of the fastest serves in women’s tennis, the Atlanta-born American advanced through the opening round before falling to Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew in the second.

Robin Montgomery of United States plays a forehand against Jasmine Paolini of Italy during their Ladies’ Singles first round match on day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Robin Montgomery, 21

The Washington, D.C., native has steadily climbed the rankings since winning both girls’ titles at the 2021 US Open. She pushed Paolini to three sets after taking the first 6-0, but was ultimately eliminated in the opening round.