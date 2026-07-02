Chlöe Bailey shares how she discovered a cheating ex and why she kept quiet at first

Chlöe Bailey is keeping it real about love, heartbreak and learning hard lessons in relationships.

During a candid appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, the singer and actress opened up about discovering signs of infidelity in a past relationship, sharing that clues often came from unexpected places — and sometimes from women looking out for her.

“It’s happened in different ways,” Bailey explained. “Sometimes through DMs. They’ll DM my godmom. Sometimes it’ll be other women, or even just a random fan. They’d send all the information.”

The Grammy-nominated artist said some of the signs were difficult to ignore.

“I’ve found lash extensions that weren’t mine on the shower floor, or a hair tie,” she shared.

After Cooper jokingly asked whether she was collecting evidence, Bailey admitted she initially kept her suspicions to herself.

“I took a picture of it and texted my godmom,” she said. “She’s my voice of reason.”

Still, Bailey confessed she didn’t immediately confront the situation. “I still wanted my night of cuddles,” she joked, before adding with a laugh, “I’m toxic.”

The next morning, she addressed it directly, though the outcome was one many people saw coming.

“Did he lie?” Cooper asked.

“Of course,” Bailey replied. “Deny, deny, deny, deny.”

Bailey did not name the ex in question, though she has been publicly linked to Gunna, Burna Boy, and Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay.

Bailey has long used music to unpack complicated feelings around love and relationships. Over the years, fans have closely followed speculation around her dating life, including rumored relationships with rapper Gunna and other public figures, though Bailey has largely kept details of her romantic life private. More recently, she has spoken about protecting her peace and maintaining boundaries around her personal relationships.

For fans, the conversation was another reminder that even celebrities navigating success, sold-out crowds and public attention can still find themselves dealing with the same relationship frustrations as everyone else.

Bailey told Cooper she called her godmother for advice rather than her sister Halle, saying Halle would have had her “crashing out.” Instead she played it cool, pretending not to see any of the evidence so she could get one more night with him first.

She ultimately handled the situation with subtlety, TMZ noted, pretending not to see any of the evidence so she could get one more night of “cuddles” in, before faking shock the next morning.

The story is the latest candid moment from the 27-year-old singer, who has increasingly opened up about her personal life in interviews and on social media over the past year. Bailey has said she is intentional about how she shares, hinting at experiences through her music rather than making direct public declarations about who she is or was dating.