Trump made over $1 billion last year, mostly from crypto, new financial disclosure shows

President Donald Trump earned more than $1 billion last year, with cryptocurrency ventures far outpacing his longtime real estate business as his biggest source of income, according to his latest mandatory financial disclosure report. The Associated Press reviewed the filing, which runs over 900 pages, and found that Trump took in approximately $1.2 billion from various crypto holdings in a rise that took just over a year to materialize.

Two crypto businesses drove the bulk of those earnings, according to the report. His World Liberty Financial venture brought in more than $500 million from the sale of governance tokens and stablecoins, while a separate entity, CIC Digital LLC, generated more than $600 million through sales of meme coins stamped with Trump’s likeness. Both products have declined significantly in value since Trump’s initial sales.

Among the buyers the AP identified was Chinese billionaire Justin Sun, who spent $75 million on World Liberty tokens and $200 million on the meme coins. A federal lawsuit against Sun was paused in February 2025 before being settled for a $10 million fine. Sun has denied that his purchases of Trump products had any connection to his legal case.

Separately, the outlet noted that a company linked to the United Arab Emirates government purchased a $500 million stake in World Liberty shortly before Trump’s inauguration, with Trump later receiving nearly $200 million from what the disclosure described as a “capital contribution.”

Real estate remained a strong performer as well, according to the Associated Press. Mar-a-Lago generated $77 million, a 50% jump from the prior year, while Trump’s Bedminster golf club brought in $38 million, up nearly 20%. Across all 16 of his golf courses and clubs worldwide, Trump pulled in more than $470 million in fees and licensing income.

The disclosure also showed Trump profited from an expanded lineup of branded merchandise and legal settlements. Lawsuits against media companies including ABC, CBS and Meta yielded more than $80 million, much of which was directed toward his planned Miami library. On the smaller end, Trump watches alone brought in $4.7 million, while Bibles generated just over $208,000.

The White House has maintained that Trump has no conflicts of interest and plays no role in the family business, which is run by his two oldest sons.