Johnny White, 70, hospitalized after neighbor’s alleged assault in Newark, New York

A 70-year-old Newark, New York, man is recovering from a brutal assault that his family says was preceded by weeks of racial harassment from a neighbor. News10NBC reported that Johnny White was left with a broken eye socket, facial fractures and stitches over his ears after the attack. Reporter Erin Mahon noted that two of White’s daughters stayed by his side overnight, taking turns checking on him in the emergency department.

According to the outlet’s coverage, the daughters said the accused, identified by police as Brandon Watt, had been harassing their father for weeks leading up to the incident, something police confirmed they are actively investigating. One daughter described her father to News10NBC as a man who “would give you the shirt off his back,” adding that he goes to work every day and loves his animals.

Police say Watt now faces charges that include endangering the welfare of a child — since his own daughter was reportedly present at the time of the assault — along with criminal possession of a weapon. News10NBC reported that Watt was booked into Wayne County Jail following his arrest.

Newark’s police chief told the outlet he is not ruling out the possibility that the attack was racially motivated, but said confirming that will require speaking directly with White once he is well enough to give a statement.

As of the report, investigators had already interviewed Watt and two witnesses and reviewed video evidence connected to the assault, and officials noted that charges could still change pending White’s account.

White’s daughter spoke candidly to News10NBC about the broader reality the family feels the incident represents. “There’s really still hate out there, and people really solely just hate because you’re Black,” she said. “Everybody needs help, everybody needs love and everybody needs family. We shouldn’t be just going onto somebody’s property and abusing them.”

The family has publicly maintained that the assault was fueled by racial animus, even as authorities continue working to determine whether the case will ultimately be classified as a hate crime.