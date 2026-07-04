Michelle Obama gets candid about the ‘freedom’ of life after 50 at ESSENCE Fest

Michelle Obama has one word for life after 50.

“Freedom!”

The former first lady let the word ring out inside the Caesars Superdome during a sold-out conversation with Keke Palmer at the 2026 ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

And just before a day that celebrates independence, her reflections on power, identity, social media and learning when enough is enough made that idea of freedom feel deeply personal. Something earned, protected and defined on your own terms.

The conversation was recorded as a special live taping of “IMO: The Look,” the companion series to Higher Ground’s “IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson” podcast. The episode featuring Palmer will be released July 15.

The ESSENCE Fest taping was the latest chapter in an ongoing series of conversations between the two women. Palmer previously joined Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, on “IMO,” while Obama appeared on “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” in May.

While style and beauty gave the pair a place to start, the conversation quickly became about knowing who you are, even when you do not yet have the power to move exactly how you want.

Palmer talked about strategically playing a position until she has enough power to flip it. Obama immediately understood.

“We don’t always have leverage to control the spaces we’re in,” Obama said.

Sometimes, she explained, “You have to pay your dues.”

Obama warned against getting pushed out of an opportunity before you have had the chance to grow from it.

“You don’t want to be pushed out of a position that you need to develop,” she said.

Instead, her advice was to show up in a way that makes people want you to stay. Grow. Build your power. Then use that leverage to create better opportunities and shape your own experience.

Obama has made similar calculations throughout her own life. She began wearing braids in college, but when she became a lawyer, she straightened her hair because she did not want it to become the conversation. That same thinking followed her into the White House.

“We need to get health care passed,” Obama recalled. “We need to get children nutrition.”

At times, she said, the work was about something bigger than what she personally wanted.

But knowing when to be strategic was not the same as losing herself.

“Holding on to who I was was never hard for me,” Obama said.

By the time she and former President Barack Obama entered the White House, she explained, they were already adults with careers, wins, failures and full lives behind them.

“I had six careers,” she reminded the crowd. “Y’all, I ran stuff.”

Those eight years in the White House were important, but “They just were just a piece of the story,” Obama said. “That doesn’t fully define us as people.”

She acknowledged that building that same sense of self may be harder for younger people who are growing up and building careers while being watched online. That is part of what she admires about Palmer.

“She carries herself like an old soul,” Obama said.

Obama has had years of experience with strangers dissecting her online. These days, she does not give their opinions much weight.

“If social media wasn’t getting me right, I wouldn’t trust it to tell me about my worst enemy,” she said, adding that she does not listen to comments from people who do not actually know her, and she “protects” her space.

That also means keeping longtime friends close and paying attention to new people who enter her life. Obama said people will eventually show you who they are, and when they do, you have to be willing to let them go just as quickly as you let them in.

Her preferred method?

“The slow ghost.”

Just slowly disappear, she joked.

The advice was funny, but the larger point was not. Obama has reached a place where protecting her peace does not require everybody else to understand or approve.

At 62, she is also thinking differently about what it means to be satisfied.

“At a point, I have to feel enough,” Obama said. “I am done. I am satisfied.”

That feeling, she explained, cannot come from a title, a comments section or somebody else’s validation.

“It starts with how we feel about ourselves,” Obama said. “It comes down to saying, ‘I don’t need anyone else to tell me that I’m worthy.’”

And once you get there?

For Obama, there is only one word for it.

Freedom.