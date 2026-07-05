GloRilla says she’s trying not to overthink her second album, teases a Destiny’s Child member as a feature

GloRilla is working hard on her second studio album, and after the success of her debut “Glorious,” says she’s been “trying not to overthink it too much.”

In an interview with People, the rapper revealed she wants the follow-up project to feel like summer.

“I wanted it to have a summer vibe, so it’s gonna be fun, for sure. It’s gonna be turnt,” she said.

The project already has at least one major feature locked in— during a recent interview with Billboard at the American Music Awards, she revealed a member of Destiny’s Child will be on the album, but she stopped short of revealing which member.

“I’m a big fan of Destiny’s Child,” she said at the time. “Like, I love all three of them, and so that’s major to me. Like, I’m a huge, die-hard Destiny’s Child fan, so that’s one of them.”



Fans online have been speculating about which member it could be, with Kelly Rowland drawing most of the guesses; however, none of members have commented publicly.

GloRilla also shared that her relationship with NBA player Brandon Ingram has been “inspiring” her creative process.

“I try not to go extremely ‘my man, my man’ over all my music,” she says. “I still be trying to find that balance of me doing — I don’t want to curse on this call, but my normal ‘F.N.F.’ route. I’m trying to find a balance between that and being a happy and healthy relationship.”

“Glorious” debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 when it dropped in October 2024 and posted the highest first-week sales of any female rapper’s debut album that year. second album does not yet have an official release date.