Authorities recover body amid search for missing 18-year-old Nolan Wells on Horn Island

A body was discovered on Horn Island on Monday morning as the search for missing 18 year old Nolan Xavier Wells continued into its third day. According to WLOX, Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter said the body was found around 8:45 a.m. on the northwest end of the island by a park ranger.

Officials have not yet confirmed the identity of the person found, the outlet reported, though search crews had been concentrated on the island specifically looking for Wells. The teen was last seen Saturday, July 4, around 3 p.m. on Horn Island, prompting an extensive multi-agency search effort in the days that followed.

As WLOX previously detailed, the operation brought together the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the Department of Marine Resources, the Gulf Islands National Seashore, the U.S. Coast Guard and the United Cajun Navy, all working to locate Wells. A command post was established at the Lake Mars Boat Launch in Ocean Springs to coordinate the search.

Wells was a familiar name in the local football community. Per the outlet’s reporting, he played at Ocean Springs High School before continuing his athletic career as a wide receiver at Southwest Mississippi Community College. His college football team publicly asked for prayers as the search stretched on, underscoring the impact his disappearance had on those who knew him.

WLOX noted that authorities remained on Horn Island as the investigation continued, and officials had not released further details about the circumstances surrounding the body’s discovery as of the latest update. The search had drawn significant community attention since Wells was first reported missing over the holiday weekend.

Authorities are expected to provide additional information once the identity of the person found can be formally confirmed.