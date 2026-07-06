Search underway for 18-year-old Nolan Wells after disappearance on Mississippi’s Horn Island

Search efforts are underway off the Mississippi coast for 18 year old Nolan Xavier Wells, who was last seen Saturday afternoon on Horn Island. According to WLOX, Jackson County Sheriff John Ledbetter confirmed Wells was last spotted around 3 p.m. on July 4, prompting a coordinated search involving multiple agencies.

The outlet reported that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is leading the search with support from the Department of Marine Resources, the Gulf Islands National Seashore and the U.S. Coast Guard. The United Cajun Navy has also joined the effort, with incident commander Josh Gill telling WLOX that crews are currently concentrating their search around Wells’ last known location on the eastern end of the island.

Wells is described as a Black male standing approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 180 pounds. WLOX noted that authorities updated his physical description, clarifying he was last seen wearing blue swim trunks, not black as initially reported, along with sunglasses and no shirt.

Officials have not been able to confirm whether Wells remains on Horn Island, according to the outlet’s reporting, underscoring the uncertainty still surrounding his exact whereabouts. A command post has been set up at the Lake Mars Boat Launch in Ocean Springs to help coordinate the ongoing operation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is asking anyone who may have interacted with Wells on Horn Island Saturday, and who has not yet spoken with investigators, to come forward. Authorities say even small details could be critical in pinpointing his last known location, and have urged the public to call the department directly at 228-769-3063 with any relevant information.

As of the most recent update from WLOX, the search remains active and no additional details about Wells’ disappearance have been released. Authorities have indicated they will continue to provide updates as the investigation develops.