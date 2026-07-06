Trump posts doctored image of the Obamas boarding an Air Force One covered in graffiti

President Donald Trump posted a doctored image on Truth Social on Sunday showing former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama waving before boarding an Air Force One spray-painted with graffiti, the latest in a series of falsified images the president has shared targeting the couple.

The image shows the Obamas smiling and waving at the top of a stairway beside a baby blue and white presidential plane covered in graffiti that includes the Obama campaign slogan “Yes We Can,” the word “Obama,” “BLM” for Black Lives Matter, and Arabic script reading “alhamdulillah,” meaning “praise be to God.”

According to the Associated Press, the White House did not respond to a request for comment, and a spokeswoman for the Obamas also did not respond. TheGrio previously covered Barack Obama’s response to Trump’s February post depicting the couple as primates in a jungle. TheGrio also reported on how Trump set the stage for the UFC insult of Michelle Obama at his June birthday event on the White House South Lawn, where a fighter directed a sexist remark at the former first lady before a crowd of roughly 4,300 people.

Sunday’s post came a day after Trump gave a speech on the National Mall for Freedom 250, the event marking the nation’s 250th birthday, and Trump had no public events on Sunday, spending the day at his golf club in Virginia. The Trump Obama Air Force One photo carries added weight because Trump last week took his maiden voyage on a new presidential plane, a retrofitted Boeing 747-800 worth $400 million gifted by Qatar, replacing the aircraft’s signature light blue with a navy, red, and gold color scheme of his own design.

The doctored graffiti post follows a similar image Trump shared last month showing Obama’s new presidential library in Chicago with a large bag of garbage on top and a wasteland surrounding it. “The Obama Library ten years from now will be a ‘Mecca’ for those who hate America! President DJT,” he wrote at the time.

In February, the president posted an AI-generated video depicting the Obamas as primates running through a jungle. That post was deleted after bipartisan backlash, and a White House staffer was later blamed for it. Trump declined to apologize.

The doctored photo drew no immediate public response from the Obamas. No Republican lawmakers had publicly commented on the image at the time of publication.