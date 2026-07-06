Amid ‘Spend Dat’ backlash, Yung Miami thanks Monica for her support: ‘This is sisterhood, this is Black excellence’

Yung Miami has a hit song, and everybody has an opinion about it.

While everyone from Florida rap legends to R&B singers have weighed in on the rapper’s “Spend Dat” track, others have taken the song to energize crowds and have fun with it—case in point: Monica during her set at Essence Fest in New Orleans.

On the same night she honored her late father, the “So Gone” songstress found a little time to jam to “Spend Dat,” a moment that the Miami rapper didn’t take for granted.

“Ahhhh…. This is what an OG look like!!!” she captioned post sharing Monica and her dancers making sure they hit every move with precision. “Thank you @monicadenise for hitting that sh-t one time and showing ya girl some LOVE. We can celebrate each other’s wins and just have a good time! This is sisterhood this is black excellence!! 🤍🤍🕺🏽🕺🏽Thank you Monica you’ve truly always been a REAL ONE & stay embracing and pouring into the girls! A ICON, A LEGEND 🙏🏾🤍”

Monica replied to her in the comments, writing, “I Love You @yungmiami305 Support & Sisterhood is my stance always 🫶🏾 So much love for you and your family !”

The song was easily one of the most popular tracks played by DJs during the festival, with a stadium full of people dancing to it and rapping along.

The song, as its risen to become No. 1 at Urban Radio, has taken on a life of its own in terms of social media discourse, similarly to Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s No. 1 hit “WAP in 2020. While that song sparked Fox News discourse and was a heavy talking point for conservative hosts across several mediums, “Spend Dat,” which is a song mainly about getting money and flexing said wealth, has mainly Black people online taking issue with it, with most of the discourse centered around its catchy chorus.

Regardless of where people stand on the matter, the song continues to gain popularity, now at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, Yung Miami’s highest-charting song to date.