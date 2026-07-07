Ciara celebrates 10 years with Russell Wilson by dropping a surprise love song

Ciara and Russell Wilson celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Monday, July 6, and Ciara made sure the moment came with music.

The Grammy winner posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute mixing never-before-seen moments from their relationship with footage from their 2016 wedding, soundtracking it with a surprise new single called “Yes” dropped the same day.

“Since the first day we met we haven’t stopped laughing, dancing, dating, holding hands, being passionate, praying, forgiving, and having the best time of our lives,” she wrote. “I remember saying Yes like it was yesterday, and I would say Yes all over again! Happy 10 Year Anniversary @DangeRussWilson. I’m so proud of us. I love you soooo much!”

According to Complex, the song was produced by Thom Bridges, who co-wrote it with Ciara, Rachel West, and Courtlin Jabrae. Ciara described it in a statement as “a fun, flirty, feel-good anthem of commitment and choosing love every single day.”

The couple attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s star-studded wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3, three days before. Ciara and Wilson arrived in coordinated evening looks that quickly circulated online, and Ciara later captioned her photos from the night “A NighTT For Lovers.” They spent the Fourth of July weekend celebrating with Vanessa Bryant and her daughter, Natalia.

Wilson posted his own tribute on Instagram. “10 years ago you said YES. Yes to each other. YES to God’s perfect plan for each other. YES to 4 beautiful kids. YES to Love. 10 years of the most amazing highs and a few lows but every day we wake up I thank God HE gave me you,” he wrote alongside photos and videos of Ciara and their family. La La Anthony commented “Love u both so much and this song is fire HAPPY ANNIVERSARY.” Vanessa Bryant wrote “Happy anniversary.”

The couple married on July 6, 2016, at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. They share four children: Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 12, from her previous relationship with rapper Future, and three children together: daughter Sienna Princess, son Win Harrison, and daughter Amora Princess.

The anniversary caps a decade fans have called “Ciara’s Prayer,” a reference to her repeated public statements about praying for the right partner before Wilson came into her life.