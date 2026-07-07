Coco Gauff adds another milestone to her historic rise at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff‘s Wimbledon campaign reached a unique milestone on Tuesday, July 7. The 22-year-old American defeated fellow American Jessica Pegula to advance to the Wimbledon semifinals, becoming the youngest woman since 2007 to reach the final four at all four Grand Slam tournaments.

As reported by Guardian, Gauff rallied from a set down to defeat Pegula 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court, extending her impressive season and adding another historic achievement to her growing résumé. The victory means she has now reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, French Open, US Open and Wimbledon before turning 23. This streak makes her the youngest woman to accomplish the feat since 2007.

Pegula started strongly, using her aggressive baseline game to claim the opening set while forcing Gauff into several uncharacteristic errors. However, Gauff settled into the match in the second set, improving the consistency of her serve and using her athleticism to extend rallies and shift momentum. The turning point came midway through the second set when Gauff broke Pegula’s serve before confidently serving out the set to level the contest. From there, the momentum swung firmly in Gauff’s favor as she dominated the deciding set with powerful groundstrokes, improved first-serve percentages and exceptional court coverage.

The victory places her among the elites. While Gauff has already won Grand Slam titles and established herself as one of the sport’s brightest stars, the latest milestone further underscores her rapid rise and sustained success at the highest level.

“It’s pretty insane, honestly. If you had told me when I was younger that I’d make the semifinals of every Grand Slam, I probably wouldn’t have believed you,” she said. Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon run will now continue in the semifinals as she pursues her first Wimbledon singles title. A victory in the next round would send the American into her first championship match at the All England Club, adding another chapter to an already historic season.