Lil Wayne shuts down engagement rumors and reveals why he missed tour opener

Lil Wayne posted a video to his Instagram on Sunday, July 5, confirming he is single, pushing back on months of engagement speculation, and breaking his silence on why he did not take the stage at the opening night of his “20 Years of Carter Classics Tour” in Bangor, Maine.

Lil Wayne addressed fans directly in the reel without saying any names. Fans and outlets identified her as Madi Cannon, a 23-year-old social media influencer from Kokomo, Indiana, based on photos that had circulated since May and an earlier TMZ report about his relationship with a woman from Indiana.

In the Instagram reel posted to his official account, Wayne said: “No, I’m not engaged. I had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person, but obviously due to the validity of the temperature of today’s crazy world and culture, I considered I don’t want to be such a burden on such an amazing person. So we decided to part. Sucks.”

Engagement speculation had been growing since May 2026, when Skip Bayless posted a photograph identifying Cannon as Wayne’s fiancée, and Cannon herself shared an affectionate selfie with Wayne on her Instagram Story.

On the Maine no-show, Wayne offered a public explanation and apology for the first time. “I have epilepsy and I have seizures,” he said. “Thank God I haven’t had a seizure in years, but seizures have triggers. A trigger to my seizures is bad migraines. I had a migraine that night. It was recommended I don’t get in the air.” Wayne has a documented history of in-flight seizures, including a medical emergency that forced an emergency landing in 2016, and separate hospitalizations in 2012 and 2013.

The Bangor show on June 30 was the first date of the tour. 2 Chainz had already performed his opening set when staff sent the crowd home at 11 p.m. with no explanation at the time. Wayne was spotted at Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons the following night, which added to the backlash. The Bangor show has since been rescheduled to July 28.

The news lands as his tour continues to face scrutiny. He showed up late to a New Hampshire show the following Friday and is next scheduled to perform in Des Moines, Iowa on July 16.